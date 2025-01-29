Automation Testing Market Forecast Report 2025 - Automation Testing Market to Reach $59.91 Billion by 2029, Growing at 19.6% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Testing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automation testing market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $25.4 billion in 2024 to $29.29 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in software development and releases, demand for faster time-to-market, growing complexity of software applications, need for efficient bug detection and resolution, adoption of agile and DevOps practices.



The automation testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $59.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of continuous testing in DevOps pipelines, growth in test automation for mobile and web applications, adoption of codeless test automation solutions, increased focus on test data automation.

Major trends in the forecast period include shift-left testing for early bug detection, containerization for scalable test environments, test automation in microservices architecture, adoption of behavior-driven development (BDD) in testing, use of robotic process automation (RPA) for test automation.





The surge in demand for automating testing processes is poised to drive the expansion of the automation testing market. Automation testing offers various advantages such as efficiently completing routine tasks, swiftly identifying faults, ensuring accuracy, and providing continuous feedback. These benefits, encompassing time and resource savings, are encouraging businesses to embrace automation testing for their software. Moreover, the integration of digitalization and automation tools reduces reliance on manual labor, facilitating the automation of business processes and the creation of novel digitalized testing models. Utilizing web-based solutions and cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, robots, AI, and data science enables the development of these new testing paradigms. For example, a report by the World Economic Forum in December 2021 highlights that 97% of global companies, including more than 90% of SMEs worldwide, have accelerated their adoption of automation technologies, emphasizing the increasing demand for automation across various industries.



The escalating prominence of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to significantly bolster the growth of the automation testing market. The continuous evolution of e-commerce platforms necessitates frequent updates to websites and mobile apps, including the addition of new features, enhancing user experiences, and resolving bugs. Automation testing plays a pivotal role in rapidly and effectively testing these modifications. According to US eCommerce statistics, the anticipation for increased usage of online purchasing platforms among consumers surged to 65% in 2022. Additionally, forecasts predict that e-commerce revenues will reach $6. 3 trillion by 2024. In Spain, Esw, a global eCommerce management company, predicts a rise in eCommerce users from 29. 6 million to 36. 9 million by 2025, representing 74% of the country's population. This increased traction in the e-commerce sector is a significant driver propelling the automation testing market.



The rapid adoption of advanced technologies emerges as a pivotal trend reshaping the automation testing market landscape. Advanced automation testing significantly reduces time-to-market and enhances product launches by efficiently handling repetitive tasks with fewer resources, thereby maximizing businesses' return on investment. It offers superior insights compared to manual testing, particularly when certain tests fail. Major players in the automation testing domain are harnessing technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to streamline and augment the usability of their automation testing services. For instance, TestGrid, a US-based automation testing solutions provider, introduced an innovative AI-based testing platform in June 2023. This platform enables users to effortlessly create test cases in English, behavior-driven development (BDD), and comma-separated values (CSV) formats, eliminating the need for complex scripting. Additionally, it supports testing across more than 1000 real devices, various web browsers, and operating systems, simplifying the testing process and ensuring seamless software functionality.



Major players within the automation testing market are actively forging strategic partnerships to foster company and market development. These strategic partnerships denote formal relationships established between two or more companies or organizations aiming to pursue common goals, objectives, or collaborative projects. For instance, in June 2023, Leapwork, a Denmark-based company specializing in a visual and AI-powered test automation platform, initiated a partnership with Microsoft, a US-based technology giant. This collaboration aims to introduce AI-powered visual test automation capabilities to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform users globally. By leveraging Leapwork's solution through this partnership, Microsoft's customers and channel partners can seamlessly manage monthly software updates and automate business processes across diverse applications and technologies.



In July 2023, Tricentis, a software company based in the UK, acquired Waldo for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is designed to enhance Tricentis's mobile testing capabilities by incorporating codeless automation, which facilitates faster and more efficient testing for a wider variety of mobile applications. This strategic initiative supports continuous integration and delivery, ultimately promoting higher quality in software releases. Waldo is a US-based platform for codeless mobile test automation.



Major companies operating in the automation testing market include Accenture, AFour Technologies, Applitools, Astegic, Broadcom, Capgemini, Cigniti Technologies, Cygnet Infotech, HCL Technologies, Hexaware Technologies, Infosys, IBM, Mindtree, NTT DATA Group, Parasoft, Qualitest, Ranorex, Sauce Labs, SmartBear Software, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Tricentis, Wipro, Xoriant Solutions, Zensar Technologies and Zycus.



This report focuses on automation testing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

