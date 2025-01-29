Single Use Assemblies Market Global Forecasts to 2029: Rapid Growth in Single-Use Assemblies Market Driven by Biologics and Biosimilars Demand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag (2D, 3D), Filtration, Bottle, Mixing, Tubing Assemblies), Solution (Customized, Standard), Modality (mAbs, Vaccines, CGT), Application (Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Transfer) - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The single-use assemblies market is expected to grow to USD 4.89 billion by 2029, up from USD 2.63 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2024 and 2029.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing adoption among CDMOs, SMEs & startups, rapid implementation and low risk of cross-contamination, growing biologics & biosimilar markets, and cost savings with single-use assemblies. Furthermore, there is a growing focus on technological developments and outsourcing services. Furthermore, emerging countries provide significant development opportunities, and the focus on capacity expansion by biopharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the market further.







The 2D bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of bag assemblies segment for the single-use assemblies market in 2023



The bag assemblies segment of the single-use assemblies market is further divided into 2D & 3D bag assemblies. In 2023, the 2D bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market by bag assemblies. The dominance of 2D bag assemblies over 3D assemblies can be attributed to their simpler design, ease of handling, and suitability for lower-volume operations. Additionally, their ability to integrate seamlessly into automated systems and compatibility with a range of fluids, such as buffers and reagents, makes them a preferred choice for manufacturers.



The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of by modalities segment for the single-use assemblies market in 2023



In 2023, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market by modality. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are one of the largest segments of the biotechnology drugs market. Factors The large share of the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for single-use assemblies in the manufacturing of mAbs due to low capital investment, low workforce requirements, and reductions in time-consuming changeover procedures and validation.



In 2023, the US remained to dominate the single-use assemblies market



The US dominated the North American single-use assemblies market in 2023. The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and the leader in biopharmaceutical research and investment. The United States also has a strong healthcare infrastructure, which encourages research and development in the life sciences. Additionally, the significant presence of many biopharmaceutical companies and growing research activities in the biotechnology industry are propelling market growth in the US. Moreover, the growing support from government bodies in the form of funds and grants is also driving the growth of the single-use assemblies market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Danaher, Merck and Avantor are some of the key players in the single-use assemblies market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the single-use assemblies market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (rising adoption of single-use assemblies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing focus on advantages of single-use solutions over traditional bioprocessing, booming biologics and biosimilars market, and growing advancements in single-use assembly technologies), restraints (issues related to leachables and extractables, complex and stringent regulatory landscape for single-use products, leakage and integrity issues), opportunities (high growth in emerging economies, rising focus on expanding bioprocessing capacities), and Challenges (standardization of single-use assemblies, waste generation and disposal issues, gap between demand and supply of single-use assemblies) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the single-use assemblies market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-use assemblies market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), among others in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 428 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Single-Use Assemblies Market Overview

North America: Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Application and Country, 2023

Single-Use Assemblies Market, by End-user, 2024 vs. 2029

Single-Use Assemblies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Single-Use Systems in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Increasing Focus on Advantages of Single-Use Solutions Over Traditional Bioprocessing

Booming Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Growing Advancements in Single-Use Assembly Technologies

Restraints

Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

Complex and Stringent Regulatory Landscape for Single-Use Products

Leakage and Integrity Issues

Opportunities

High Growth in Emerging Economies

Rising Focus on Expanding Bioprocessing Capacities

Challenges

Standardization of Single-Use Assemblies

Waste Generation and Disposal Issues

Gap Between Demand and Supply of Single-Use Assemblies

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Single-Use Assemblies Market

Market Potential for Single-Use Assemblies

AI Use Cases

Key Companies Implementing AI

Future of Generative AI on Single-Use Assemblies Ecosystem

Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Product

Bag Assemblies 2D Bag Assemblies - Growing Use in Buffer Preparation, Media Storage, and Harvest Collection to Fuel Market 3D Bag Assemblies - Larger Volume Storage and Transport Capabilities to Speed Up Growth Bag Assemblies, by Application

Filtration Assemblies - Rising Focus on Preventing Losses and Maintaining Product Quality to Boost Market

Bottle Assemblies Reduced Downtime and Turnaround Time to Boost Market Bottle Assemblies, by Application

Tubing Assemblies Enhanced Risk Management and Production to Encourage Growth

Mixing Assemblies Minimized Operator Exposure and Reduced Downtime for Cleaning to Aid Growth

Sampling Assemblies Need for Quality Control and Process Monitoring in Bioprocessing to Augment Growth

Sensor Assemblies Growing Adoption of Bioprocessing Automation to Drive Market



Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Solution

Standard Solutions Growing Focus on Capital Cost and Operational Flexibility to Drive Market

Customized Solutions Need for Enhanced Process Efficiency in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing to Promote Growth



Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Modality

Monoclonal Antibodies Increasing Popularity of Targeted Therapy to Promote Growth

Vaccines Ongoing Need to Address Global Health Challenges to Augment Growth

Therapeutic Proteins & Peptides Growing Shift Toward Biologic Treatments and Personalized Medicines to Boost Market

Cell & Gene Therapies Rising R&D Initiatives and Collaborations Among Key Players to Facilitate Growth



Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Application

Filtration & Purification Applications Increasing Focus on Manufacturing Affordable Biopharmaceuticals to Spur Growth

Aseptic Transfer Growing Demand for Biologics and Cell & Gene Therapies to Fuel Market

Storage Applications Need for Flexible and Scalable Storage Options to Contribute to Growth

Sampling Applications Increasing Complexity in Biologics Manufacturing to Encourage Growth

Cell Culture Growing Investments in Single-Use Bioprocessing Infrastructure to Boost Market

Formulation & Fill-Finish Applications Growing Trend of Outsourcing to Propel Market

Mixing Applications Pre-Sterilized Design and Automated Designs to Accelerate Growth



Single-Use Assemblies Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Rising Production of Biologics and Biosimilars to Sustain Growth

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations Growing Preference for Outsourcing Research and Manufacturing Activities to Stimulate Growth

Academic & Research Institutes Increasing Collaborations Between Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Research Institutes to Fuel Market



Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius

Merck

Danaher

Avantor

Parker Hannifin

Saint-Gobain

Repligen Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Entegris

Lonza

Zacros Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates

Other Players

Newage Industries

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Cobetter

Antylia Scientific

Nupore Filtration Systems

Intellitech

Meissner Filtration Products

Sanisure

Sentinel Process Systems

Fluid Flow Products

Dover Corporation

Keofitt

Cellexus

Foxx Life Sciences

TSE Industries

