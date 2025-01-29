Moody Capital Solutions Consolidates Capitalyst Division into Moody, Enhancing Investment Banking Capabilities

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. (Moody Capital), a leading investment bank based in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce the consolidation of the Capitalyst Advisory Group division into its operations. This strategic move is aimed at expanding Moody Capital’s investment banking services and integrating Capitalyst’s expertise into its business.

Richard Kreger, CEO of Moody Capital Solutions, welcomed Katherine Danielson and Todd Bertsch to the team: “We are thrilled to welcome the Capitalyst division into the Moody Capital family. This consolidation aligns with our commitment to providing top-tier investment banking services and strengthens our position in the market.”

Katherine Danielson, joining Moody Capital Solutions as Managing Director, founded Capitalyst Advisory Group to integrate scalable business practices with a focus on fundraising and successful exits. Katherine brings extensive experience from her leadership roles at Citigroup and Nomura Securities, as well as a dynamic and diverse background. Prior to her career in investment banking, Katherine served for seven years in the U.S. Army as a broadcast journalist, honing her ability to tell compelling stories and communicate effectively under pressure. She also founded the food manufacturing company Zen Monkey Overnight Oatmeal, demonstrating her entrepreneurial acumen and deep understanding of business operations. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Global Studies from the University of Texas and an MBA from Cambridge Judge Business School. On joining Moody Capital, she said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our team and clients. We look forward to leveraging Moody Capital’s resources and expertise to deliver even greater value and innovative solutions.”

Todd Bertsch, Managing Director of Capitalyst Advisory Group, brings over 25 years of expertise in investment banking, venture capital, and financial technology. A former leader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cowen Inc., and Weild & Co., Todd has overseen operations generating over $100 million in revenues, specializing in capital raising, M&A, and corporate finance.

As co-founder of Gateway Financial Technologies, Todd revolutionized trading through direct market access via FIX protocols, positioning the firm as an industry leader. In venture capital, his role as a Venture Partner at VU Venture Partners has helped high-potential ventures secure funding and strategic partnerships.

Todd’s ability to balance financial, operational, and strategic priorities makes him a trusted advisor to businesses navigating growth. At Capitalyst, he provides tailored fundraising and M&A strategies, helping clients unlock value and achieve sustainable success.

The consolidation will enable Moody Capital to enhance its service offerings, particularly in the areas of capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and other investment banking services. The integration of Capitalyst Advisory Group’s talented team will further solidify Moody Capital’s reputation as a premier investment banking firm.

About Moody Capital Solutions, Inc.:

Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. is a leading investment bank providing capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and other investment banking services. Founded in 2002, Moody Capital is dedicated to delivering exceptional financial solutions to its clients.

About Capitalyst Advisory Group:

Capitalyst Advisory Group specializes in providing strategic financial advice and investment banking services to clients across various industries. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to client success, Capitalyst integrates scalable business practices with fundraising and successful exits in mind. Learn more at www.capitalystadvisorygroup.com.

