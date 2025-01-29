UK Chemical Product Wholesaling Industry Market Report 2025: UK's Roaring Construction Sector Powers Polymer and Essential Oil Sales

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Product Wholesaling in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chemical Product Wholesaling industry distributes many products, including industrial chemicals and gases, essential oils, glues, construction-related products, agrochemical products and fertilisers. Many of these products are intermediates, meaning the industry has a vital role in many value chains, as it distributes a diverse range of items that serve an equally diverse range of downstream industries. These include construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and agrochemical industries.

Over the five years through 2024-25, the UK Chemical Product Wholesaling industry is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 2.3% to £14.1 billion.

Trends and Insights

UK manufacturing drives sales opportunities . Growing business confidence bolsters manufacturing output and propping up wholesalers' sales volume.

. Growing business confidence bolsters manufacturing output and propping up wholesalers' sales volume. The UK's roaring construction sector powers polymer and essential oil sales . As residential construction climbs, demand for polymers and essential oils - used primarily in coatings and adhesives - drives sales.

. As residential construction climbs, demand for polymers and essential oils - used primarily in coatings and adhesives - drives sales. Economic activity brings wholesalers to the South East . A bustling economy, vast consumer base, proximity to London and access to ports encourage wholesalers to set up shop in the South East.

. A bustling economy, vast consumer base, proximity to London and access to ports encourage wholesalers to set up shop in the South East. High costs impede market entry for new players. Due to high setup costs for warehousing, distribution systems and the need for highly skilled personnel, new entrants must have sufficient financial capital to break into the chemical wholesale industry.

Select Company Coverage Includes:

Brenntag AG

IMCD UK Ltd

HELM Great Britain Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

