Traffic Signal Recognition Industry Research Report 2025-2030: Growing Investments in Autonomous Vehicles Fuelling the Need for Highly Accurate and Efficient Traffic Signal Recognition

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Signal Recognition - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Traffic Signal Recognition was valued at US$6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the traffic signal recognition market is driven by several factors, including advancements in ADAS, the push for autonomous vehicle development, and government regulations focused on road safety. One of the primary drivers is the rising demand for safer vehicles equipped with cutting-edge technology to prevent accidents and enhance driver awareness. Regulatory bodies across the globe are implementing stricter safety standards, prompting automakers to incorporate advanced signal recognition systems.

The growing investment in autonomous vehicles has also fueled the need for highly accurate and efficient traffic signal recognition, as these systems are critical for ensuring safe and autonomous navigation. The development of smart cities, with infrastructure designed to support intelligent traffic management, has further propelled market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumer preference for vehicles with enhanced safety features has driven automakers to innovate and expand the availability of traffic signal recognition technology across different vehicle models.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Traffic Signal Recognition market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



End-Use (Passenger Cars End-Use, Commercial Vehicles End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Cars End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$5.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Commercial Vehicles End-Use segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd., Audi AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, FORVIA Group and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Traffic Signal Recognition market report include:

Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd.

Audi AG

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

FORVIA Group

General Motors Company

Henry Ford & Son Ltd.

HERE Technologies

Hyundai Motor Company

Magna International, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Traffic Signal Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Road Safety and Accident Prevention Spurs Demand for Recognition Technologies

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Accuracy and Performance of Traffic Signal Recognition

Rising Use of Real-Time Traffic Management Solutions Strengthens Business Case for Adoption

Expanding Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives Propel Market Growth

Advancements in Sensor Technologies and Camera Systems Accelerate Development

Demand for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Systems Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Drives Adoption

Focus on Reducing Traffic Congestion and Emissions Enhances Market Appeal

Impact of 5G Connectivity and High-Speed Data Transfer Propels System Integration

Increasing Deployment of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Sustains Market Growth

Rising Awareness About Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Strengthens Market Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfmhlu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment