Vietnam Smart Card Import Research Report 2025-2034, with Profiles of Paxar China, Smartrac Technology Malaysia, SAE-A, Avery Dennison RIS Vietnam, Maxim Label & Packaging Vietnam and r-pac

The global smart card market is highly competitive. The world's major smart card manufacturers include Gemalto (now part of Thales Group), IDEMIA, Giesecke+Devrient, Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics and other companies.



Vietnam's smart card industry started late and is highly dependent on imported products. Vietnam's smart card industry mainly imports high-performance smart card chips and packaging equipment, and exports are mostly low-end card products. Vietnam's smart card industry currently has a small market size, but thanks to the expansion of Southeast Asia's electronics manufacturing industry and the Vietnamese government's promotion of the digital economy and electronic payments, Vietnam's smart card market is growing rapidly and is gradually developing and integrating into the global supply chain.



Vietnam's smart card imports totaled US$220 million in 2023. From January to October 2024, Vietnam's cumulative smart card imports amounted to approximately US$2.4 billion, an increase of approximately 40% over the same period in 2023. Vietnam's smart card market is expanding rapidly and is expected to maintain a relatively fast growth rate in the next few years.





The main import sources of smart cards for Vietnam from 2021 to 2024 include China, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China, The main companies exporting smart cards to Vietnam include Paxar China, Smartrac Technology Malaysia and SAE-A Trading Co.



The main importers of smart cards in Vietnam are manufacturers and distributors related to the electronics manufacturing industry, including Avery Dennison RIS Vietnam, Maxim Label & Packaging Vietnam and R PAC Vietnam.



As Vietnam's economy develops and its industrialization process accelerates, the Vietnamese smart card market is predicted to continue to grow in the next few years. Due to Vietnam's limited smart card production capacity, Vietnam's smart card imports will continue to grow in the next few years.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Smart Card in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Smart Card in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Smart Card in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Smart Card in Vietnam (January-October 2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Smart Card in Vietnam (January-October 2024)

Average Import Price of Smart Card in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Smart Card Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Smart Card in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Smart Card in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Smart Card in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Smart Card Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Smart Card in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Companies Featured

Paxar China

Smartrac Technology Malaysia

SAE-A Trading Co.

Avery Dennison RIS Vietnam

Maxim Label & Packaging Vietnam

R Pac Vietnam

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $342 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $553.73 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Smart Card Imports Market



2 Analysis of Smart Card Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Smart Card in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Smart Card in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Smart Card in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Smart Card Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Smart Card Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.2 Malaysia

3.3 Hong Kong (China)

3.4 South Korea

3.5 Taiwan (China)

3.6 Singapore



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Smart Card in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 Paxar China

4.2 Smartrac Technology Malaysia

4.3 SAE-A Trading Co.



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Smart Card in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 Avery Dennison RIS Vietnam

5.2 Maxim Label & Packaging Vietnam

5.3 R Pac Vietnam



6. Monthly Analysis of Smart Card Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Smart Card Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Smart Card Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Smart Card in Vietnam, 2025-2034



