Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.209B and Earnings Per Share of $1.31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.31 in the 2024 fourth quarter on revenue of $1.209 billion. “The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees continued to perform admirably, despite the continuation of a challenging freight backdrop,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “I was encouraged to see year-over-year quarterly revenue growth for the first time since the 2022 third quarter. The year-over-year revenue growth was achieved via a sequential increase in overall truck pricing as compared to the 2024 third quarter and a strong revenue performance specific to our unsided/platform service offering. We look to build on this revenue per load momentum as we begin the 2025 fiscal year. Our network of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees are optimistic for an improved freight transportation environment and will continue to strive each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2024 fiscal year, Landstar purchased approximately 452,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $82.1 million and paid $120.5 million to stockholders in the form of cash dividends. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,547,981 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on March 11, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2025.

4Q 2024

4Q 2023 Revenue $ 1,209,330 $ 1,204,445 Gross profit $ 109,423 $ 124,594 Variable contribution $ 166,523 $ 178,146 Operating income $ 57,771 $ 74,567 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 1.62





(1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts. (2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.

Total revenue was $1,209 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $1,204 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 fourth quarter was $1,081 million, or 89% of revenue, compared to $1,085 million, or 90% of revenue, in the 2023 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 fourth quarter was $597 million, compared to $619 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 fourth quarter was $362 million, compared to $340 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in each of the 2024 and 2023 fourth quarters was $100 million. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $107 million, or 9% of revenue, in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $89 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 fourth quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 3.4% in the 2024 fourth quarter as compared to the 2023 fourth quarter. This performance was slightly better than the low-end of the Company’s guidance included in its 2024 third quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated October 29, 2024. Truck revenue per load increased 3.1% in the 2024 fourth quarter as compared to the 2023 fourth quarter, in the upper half of the range of the Company’s previously provided guidance. While actual fourth quarter revenue exceeded the mid-point of the Company’s previously issued guidance, basic and diluted earnings per share fell below the mid-point of the guidance, primarily attributable to a lower than anticipated variable contribution margin and elevated insurance and claim costs, partially offset by a lower than anticipated effective income tax rate. Insurance and claims costs were 6.7% of BCO revenue during the 2024 fourth quarter, well above the Company’s average historical experience from the 2019 fiscal year through the 2023 fiscal year of 4.7%, primarily driven by both increased cargo claim costs related to fraud and theft in the supply chain and increased auto liability claim costs.

Gross profit in the 2024 fourth quarter was $109 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 fourth quarter was $167 million. Gross profit in the 2023 fourth quarter was $125 million and variable contribution in the 2023 fourth quarter was $178 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 fourth quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $567 million as of December 28, 2024. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 20%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 18%.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 28, December 30, December 28, December 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 4,819,245 $ 5,303,322 $ 1,209,330 $ 1,204,445 Investment income 14,810 10,141 3,822 3,267 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 3,745,241 4,068,262 945,857 927,028 Commissions to agents 392,751 462,668 96,950 99,271 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 58,781 54,191 14,643 13,193 Insurance and claims 113,929 114,241 30,099 27,270 Selling, general and administrative 217,708 211,799 55,095 52,728 Depreciation and amortization 56,738 58,153 12,737 13,655 Total costs and expenses 4,585,148 4,969,314 1,155,381 1,133,145 Operating income 248,907 344,149 57,771 74,567 Interest and debt (income) expense (5,419 ) (3,946 ) (964 ) (1,867 ) Income before income taxes 254,326 348,095 58,735 76,434 Income taxes 58,380 83,701 12,542 18,447 Net income $ 195,946 $ 264,394 $ 46,193 $ 57,987 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 5.51 $ 7.36 $ 1.31 $ 1.62 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,538,000 35,920,000 35,328,000 35,804,000 Dividends per common share $ 3.38 $ 3.26 $ 2.36 $ 2.33





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 28, December 30, 2024

2023

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,018 $ 481,043 Short-term investments 51,619 59,661 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $12,904 and $11,738 683,841 743,762 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $17,812 and $14,010 47,160 43,339 Other current assets 22,229 24,936 Total current assets 1,319,867 1,352,741 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $456,547 and $436,682 311,345 284,300 Goodwill 40,933 42,275 Other assets 141,166 122,530 Total assets $ 1,813,311 $ 1,801,846 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 61,033 $ 61,541 Accounts payable 383,625 395,980 Current maturities of long-term debt 33,116 27,876 Insurance claims 40,511 41,825 Dividends payable 70,632 71,433 Other current liabilities 84,237 76,569 Total current liabilities 673,154 675,224 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 69,191 43,264 Insurance claims 62,842 58,922 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 35,685 40,513 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,559,269 and 68,497,324 686 685 Additional paid-in capital 255,260 254,642 Retained earnings 2,859,916 2,783,645 Cost of 33,243,196 and 32,780,651 shares of common stock in treasury (2,131,413 ) (2,048,184 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,010 ) (6,865 ) Total shareholders' equity 972,439 983,923 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,813,311 $ 1,801,846





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 28, December 30, December 28, December 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,447,810 $ 2,742,281 $ 596,573 $ 618,588 Unsided/platform equipment 1,455,663 1,490,393 361,910 339,910 Less-than-truckload 99,828 117,683 21,926 26,913 Other truck transportation (1) 343,253 479,173 100,400 99,702 Total truck transportation 4,346,554 4,829,530 1,080,809 1,085,113 Rail intermodal 84,328 98,297 18,347 24,344 Ocean and air cargo carriers 289,902 266,638 88,173 64,280 Other (2) 98,461 108,857 22,001 30,708 $ 4,819,245 $ 5,303,322 $ 1,209,330 $ 1,204,445 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 1,821,989 $ 1,998,408 $ 447,074 $ 454,774 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 1,170,772 1,259,578 282,877 292,711 Unsided/platform equipment 476,815 504,765 114,188 115,294 Less-than-truckload 153,253 175,650 33,907 41,070 Other truck transportation (1) 160,120 201,407 45,568 44,295 Total truck transportation 1,960,960 2,141,400 476,540 493,370 Rail intermodal 27,970 29,620 6,550 7,470 Ocean and air cargo carriers 34,440 32,820 8,320 7,440 2,023,370 2,203,840 491,410 508,280 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation 814,150 898,610 193,510 209,350 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,091 $ 2,177 $ 2,109 $ 2,113 Unsided/platform equipment 3,053 2,953 3,169 2,948 Less-than-truckload 651 670 647 655 Other truck transportation (1) 2,144 2,379 2,203 2,251 Total truck transportation 2,217 2,255 2,268 2,199 Rail intermodal 3,015 3,319 2,801 3,259 Ocean and air cargo carriers 8,418 8,124 10,598 8,640 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,238 $ 2,224 $ 2,310 $ 2,172 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 38 % 38 % 37 % 38 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 52 % 53 % 52 % 52 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 6 % 5 % 7 % 5 % Other 2 % 2 % 2 % 3 % December 28, December 30, 2024 2023 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (3) 8,082 9,024 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 43,718 49,111 Other approved 26,527 27,524 70,245 76,635 Total available truck capacity providers 78,327 85,659 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 8,843 9,809 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.



