SEALSQ Strengthens its Leadership in Post-Quantum Security by Expanding Its Patent Portfolio

Patents cover innovations in semiconductor security, cryptographic key management, and anti-tampering mechanisms; see full portfolio here.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has strategically expanded its patent pool, aiming to strengthen its leadership in securing the digital landscape against emerging quantum threats, a significant milestone in its commitment to post-quantum cryptography.

As quantum computing rapidly advances, traditional encryption methods face increasing risks of obsolescence. Recognizing this paradigm shift, SEALSQ has proactively developed and patented innovative technologies designed to counteract the vulnerabilities posed by quantum adversaries. The company’s expanded patent portfolio underlines its commitment to pioneering robust security solutions for the post-quantum era.

SEALSQ is collaborating with NCCoE in the Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography Building Block Consortium which aims to bring awareness to the issues involved in migrating to post-quantum algorithms and to develop practices to ease migration from current public-key algorithms to replacement algorithms.*

SEALSQ has built an extensive and strategically important patent portfolio, primarily focused on secure microcontroller technologies and related applications that enhance cybersecurity in IoT, identity management, and digital transactions. The patents cover innovations in semiconductor security, cryptographic key management, and anti-tampering mechanisms. Below is an expanded summary of key areas covered in SEALSQ's patent portfolio:

1. Secure Microcontrollers & Cryptographic Processing

SEALSQ's patents include advancements in secure microcontroller architecture, ensuring data protection in devices ranging from smart cards to IoT sensors.

Cryptographic processing methods and secure storage of encryption keys are critical components of their patented technologies.

These innovations help safeguard financial transactions, digital identity verification, and secure access control systems.





2. RFID & NFC Security Technologies

Several patents relate to RFID-UHF (Ultra High Frequency) integrated circuits , which are widely used in logistics, supply chain tracking, and secure authentication.

, which are widely used in logistics, supply chain tracking, and secure authentication. Innovations also include NFC (Near Field Communication) security protocols to prevent unauthorized access to mobile payments, transportation systems, and identity verification mechanisms.

to prevent unauthorized access to mobile payments, transportation systems, and identity verification mechanisms. The patents also address security enhancements for GSM radiocommunication devices with integrated UHF tag readers, allowing more efficient and secure wireless communications.





3. Semiconductor Chip Protection Against Physical Attacks

SEALSQ has developed patented solutions for protecting semiconductor chips from physical tampering, side-channel attacks, and power analysis techniques used by hackers to extract sensitive information.

used by hackers to extract sensitive information. These security mechanisms ensure that devices such as smartcards, passports, and IoT sensors maintain integrity even under extreme conditions.

maintain integrity even under extreme conditions. Methods for preventing fault injection attacks (such as laser or electromagnetic manipulation) are also covered, making SEALSQ’s chips highly resistant to advanced cyber threats.





4. Post-Quantum Cryptography & Next-Generation Security

With the emergence of quantum computing threats, SEALSQ is pioneering post-quantum cryptographic solutions .

. Their patented technologies focus on designing hardware solutions that support quantum-resistant encryption algorithms , ensuring long-term security for sensitive data and communications.

, ensuring long-term security for sensitive data and communications. This is particularly important for industries such as defense, government cybersecurity, and financial institutions that need future-proof encryption methods.





5. Secure Clock Frequency Adjustment in Integrated Circuits

Some of SEALSQ’s patents focus on methods for adjusting clock frequencies in microcontrollers and integrated circuits , optimizing both power efficiency and security.

, optimizing both power efficiency and security. These patents contribute to tamper resistance by making it harder for attackers to manipulate processing speeds in order to exploit vulnerabilities.

6. Geographic Coverage of Patents

SEALSQ’s patents are granted in multiple jurisdictions, including: United States France Germany United Kingdom

This extensive patent coverage ensures that SEALSQ’s innovations remain protected in key technology markets.

7. Application Areas & Market Impact

The patented technologies are applied in various industries, including: Cybersecurity & IoT: Secure authentication for connected devices. Finance & Banking: Protection of payment systems and contactless transactions. Government & Defense: Secure identity verification and encryption technologies. Healthcare: Protection of medical devices and patient data. Automotive: Secure communication between connected cars and IoT infrastructure.



Conclusion

SEALSQ’s patents represent a robust foundation for the future of secure semiconductors, cryptographic processing, and post-quantum security solutions. These innovations help protect critical infrastructure, enable secure IoT ecosystems, and provide resilience against evolving cyber threats. Their work in hardware-based security solutions positions SEALSQ as a key player in the semiconductor security industry.

A Critical Step Towards Quantum-Resistant Security

SEALSQ’s research and innovation initiatives (https://www.sealsq.com/about/research-innovation) focus on integrating post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms into its semiconductor and cybersecurity product lines. The company's patent portfolio covers key advancements, including:

Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Implementations: Enhancing the security of IoT devices, secure elements, and digital identity solutions to withstand quantum-based attacks.

Enhancing the security of IoT devices, secure elements, and digital identity solutions to withstand quantum-based attacks. Secure Key Management Solutions: Developing novel key exchange and storage mechanisms that leverage post-quantum algorithms.

Developing novel key exchange and storage mechanisms that leverage post-quantum algorithms. High-Performance Post-Quantum Authentication Chips: Enabling governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructures to adopt future-proof security solutions.

Enabling governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructures to adopt future-proof security solutions. Optimization of CRYSTALS-Kyber & Other NIST-Standardized Algorithms: Implementing efficient cryptographic techniques tailored for constrained environments, such as smart cards and embedded systems.

Global Recognition and Industry Impact

With the world increasingly focusing on post-quantum security, SEALSQ’s technological advancements have gained recognition from global institutions and regulatory bodies. The company actively collaborates with leading academic and industry partners to accelerate the standardization and deployment of PQC solutions.

“The expansion of our patent portfolio in post-quantum cryptography underscores SEALSQ’s dedication to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSDQ. “As quantum computing evolves, we are ensuring that enterprises, governments, and individuals can transition seamlessly to a quantum-secure future.”

Future-Proofing Digital Security

SEALSQ’s commitment to post-quantum cryptography aligns with its broader mission to deliver end-to-end, sovereign cybersecurity solutions. The company continues to integrate PQC capabilities across its semiconductor chips, secure microcontrollers, and trusted hardware devices, providing clients with long-term protection against emerging threats.

As governments and enterprises prepare for the quantum transition, SEALSQ remains a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of cryptographic migration. The company's expanding patent portfolio not only strengthens its market leadership but also contributes to the global advancement of quantum-resistant security solutions.

* NIST does not evaluate commercial products under this Consortium and does not endorse any product or service used. Additional information on this Consortium can be found https://www.nccoe.nist.gov/projects/building-blocks/post-quantum-cryptography.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

