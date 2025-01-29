Hawkins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the nine months ended December 29, 2024, its third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

  • Record third quarter results for revenue, gross profit, operating income, and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure.
  • Overall revenue growth of 8%, once again driven by the Water Treatment segment growth of 22% over the same period of the prior year.
  • Gross profit growth of 15% over the same period of the prior year, with double-digit percentage growth for both the Water Treatment and Health and Nutrition segments.
  • Third quarter operating income of $21.1 million, our 27th consecutive quarter of year-over-year operating income growth.
  • Income before income taxes grew 12% over the same period of the prior year.
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.72 compared to $0.71 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $33.6 million, a 13% increase over the same period of the prior year. Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was $162 million.
  • Year to date, revenue was up 5% over the prior year and EPS was up 11%.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“For each of the last four quarters, we have achieved record year-over-year performance for several of our key metrics. In the third quarter, our record performance was once again driven by the Water Treatment business, as we realized the benefits of the seven acquisitions we have completed over the last 18 months. Within the quarter we saw strong revenue growth of 22% in our Water Treatment business, with this growth driven by both revenue from our recent acquisitions as well as strong organic volume growth of 9%. Revenue in our Industrial segment declined year over year, as expected, due primarily to reduced selling prices driven by lower commodity costs and product mix, offset slightly by overall volumes being up. Health and Nutrition revenues increased due to growth of our manufactured product sales. Overall, we saw 8% revenue growth with gross profit increasing 15%, operating income increasing 14% and pretax income increasing 12%.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Our balance sheet continues to be strong. In the quarter, our net borrowings of $10 million helped fund our acquisition of Water Guard, our first water treatment site in North Carolina. Our leverage ratio was 0.7x trailing 12-month proforma adjusted EBITDA at the end of the quarter. As we close out our fiscal year, we expect continued growth within the Water Treatment and Health and Nutrition segments. We expect to see our Industrial segment continue to perform similar to the first nine months of fiscal 2025.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $14.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. The prior year EPS was positively impacted by $0.08 per share due to an unusual favorable tax adjustment.

REVENUE

Sales were $226.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $17.7 million, or 8%, from sales of $208.5 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment sales increased $17.8 million, or 22%, to $99.8 million for the current quarter, from $82.0 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of added sales from our acquired businesses as well as increased sales volumes in our legacy business. Despite showing sequential improvement, Industrial segment sales decreased $1.0 million, or 1%, to $92.0 million for the current quarter, from $93.0 million in the same period a year ago. Sales decreased as a result of lower selling prices on certain products, driven by lower raw material costs and product mix changes. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased $1.0 million, or 3%, to $34.5 million for the current quarter, from $33.5 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition sales increased due to increased sales of our manufactured products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $6.2 million, or 15%, to $48.4 million, or 21% of sales, for the current quarter, from $42.2 million, or 20% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.8 million, primarily due to lower anticipated year-end prices on certain products. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $2.5 million.

Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $5.8 million, or 29%, to $26.0 million, or 26% of sales, for the current quarter, from $20.2 million, or 25% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.1 million. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.4 million. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales, including the incremental sales from our acquired businesses.

Gross profit for the Industrial segment decreased $1.3 million, or 8%, to $15.2 million, or 17% of sales, for the current quarter, from $16.5 million, or 18% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.6 million. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $2.1 million. Industrial segment gross profit decreased primarily as a result of product mix changes and the change in the LIFO reserve.

Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $1.7 million, or 31%, to $7.2 million, or 21% of sales, for the current quarter, from $5.5 million, or 16% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit increased as a result of the increased sales.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $3.6 million, or 15%, to $27.4 million, or 12% of sales, for the current quarter, from $23.8 million, or 11% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased primarily due to $1.9 million in added costs from the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment, including amortization of intangibles of $0.8 million, as well as other increased variable costs.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 29, 2024 was $33.6 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 13%, from $29.7 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 26% for the current quarter and 18% for the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of both years was impacted by favorable tax provision adjustments recorded, with the prior year being unusually beneficial and the current year being more in line with expectations. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

At the end of the third quarter, our working capital was $27 million higher than the end of fiscal 2024 due primarily to seasonally lower liabilities as well as increased inventories. During the quarter, we paid down $10 million on our line of credit. Our total debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $114.0 million and our leverage ratio was 0.70x our trailing 12-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.66x of trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2024.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 61 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 1,000 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDAThree Months Ended Nine months ended Trailing 12-months ended
(In thousands)December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024
Net Income (GAAP)$        15,021  $        14,885  $        68,018  $        61,531  $        81,851 
Interest expense, net         1,216           1,168           3,906           3,033           5,155 
Income tax expense         5,262           3,274           23,943           20,289           29,435 
Amortization of intangibles         3,213           2,392           9,211           5,786           11,963 
Depreciation expense         6,899           5,951           20,157           17,063           26,358 
Non-cash compensation expense         1,723           1,287           5,022           3,506           6,396 
Non-recurring acquisition expenses         298           710           580           832           664 
Adjusted EBITDA$        33,632  $        29,667  $        130,837  $        112,040  $        161,822 


 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
Sales$        226,205  $        208,496  $        729,113  $        696,142 
Cost of sales         (177,781)          (166,248)          (555,812)          (548,017)
Gross profit         48,424           42,248           173,301           148,125 
Selling, general and administrative expenses         (27,361)          (23,774)          (78,702)          (64,173)
Operating income         21,063           18,474           94,599           83,952 
Interest expense, net         (1,216)          (1,168)          (3,906)          (3,033)
Other income         436           853           1,268           901 
Income before income taxes         20,283           18,159           91,961           81,820 
Income tax expense         (5,262)          (3,274)          (23,943)          (20,289)
Net income$        15,021  $        14,885  $        68,018  $        61,531 
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic         20,766,764           20,781,632           20,780,213           20,864,349 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted         20,875,387           20,907,321           20,902,456           21,004,077 
Basic earnings per share$        0.72  $        0.72  $        3.27  $        2.95 
Diluted earnings per share$        0.72  $        0.71  $        3.25  $        2.93 
Cash dividends declared per common share$        0.18  $        0.16  $        0.52  $        0.47 


 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
 December 29,
2024		 March 31,
2024
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$        8,305  $        7,153 
Trade accounts receivables, net         111,521           114,477 
Inventories         81,634           74,600 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         8,895           6,596 
Total current assets         210,355           202,826 
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:         410,427           386,648 
Less accumulated depreciation         189,984           177,774 
Net property, plant, and equipment         220,443           208,874 
OTHER ASSETS:   
Right-of-use assets         13,096           11,713 
Goodwill         116,738           103,399 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         130,474           116,626 
Deferred compensation plan asset         11,892           9,584 
Other         4,242           4,912 
Total other assets         276,442           246,234 
Total assets$        707,240  $        657,934 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable — trade$        39,891  $        56,387 
Accrued payroll and employee benefits         18,371           19,532 
Income tax payable         —           1,943 
Current portion of long-term debt         9,913           9,913 
Environmental remediation         7,700           7,700 
Other current liabilities         8,379           7,832 
Total current liabilities         84,254           103,307 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt, less current portion         103,884           88,818 
Long-term lease liability         10,613           9,530 
Pension withdrawal liability         3,252           3,538 
Deferred income taxes         22,120           22,406 
Deferred compensation liability         13,413           11,764 
Earnout liability         12,262           11,235 
Other long-term liabilities         461           1,310 
Total long-term liabilities         166,005           148,601 
Total liabilities         250,259           251,908 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   
Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,766,764 and 20,790,261 shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively         208           208 
Additional paid-in capital         32,783           38,154 
Retained earnings         421,682           364,549 
Accumulated other comprehensive income         2,308           3,115 
Total shareholders’ equity         456,981           406,026 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$        707,240  $        657,934 


 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
 Nine Months Ended
 December 29,
2024		 December 31,
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income$        68,018  $        61,531 
Reconciliation to cash flows:   
Depreciation and amortization         29,368           22,849 
Change in fair value of earnout liability         1,027           — 
Operating leases         2,557           1,884 
Gain on deferred compensation assets         (1,268)          (901)
Stock compensation expense         5,022           3,506 
Other         (4)          70 
Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash:   
Trade receivables         6,157           22,500 
Inventories         (5,682)          25,665 
Accounts payable         (16,026)          (14,334)
Accrued liabilities         (1,698)          (610)
Lease liabilities         (2,565)          (1,804)
Income taxes         (2,636)          (1,824)
Other         (2,018)          (922)
Net cash provided by operating activities         80,252           117,610 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment         (30,008)          (28,248)
Acquisitions         (43,400)          (78,855)
Other         586           723 
Net cash used in investing activities         (72,822)          (106,380)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Cash dividends declared and paid         (10,885)          (9,886)
New shares issued         1,297           2,243 
Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld         (2,541)          (2,140)
Shares repurchased         (9,149)          (11,272)
Payments on revolving loan         (50,000)          (67,000)
Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings         65,000           75,000 
Net cash used in financing activities         (6,278)          (13,055)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS         1,152           (1,825)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD         7,153           7,566 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD$        8,305  $        5,741 
    
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION   
Cash paid for income taxes$        26,566  $        22,125 
Cash paid for interest$        4,208  $        3,252 
Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable$        1,152  $        2,887 


 
HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
 Water
Treatment		 Industrial Health and Nutrition Total
Three months ended December 29, 2024:       
Sales$        99,752  $        91,997  $        34,456  $        226,205 
Gross profit         26,027           15,180           7,217           48,424 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses         16,054           7,058           4,249           27,361 
Operating income         9,973           8,122           2,968           21,063 
Three months ended December 31, 2023:       
Sales$        82,019  $        92,990  $        33,487  $        208,496 
Gross profit         20,241           16,495           5,512           42,248 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses         12,470           7,292           4,012           23,774 
Operating income         7,771           9,203           1,500           18,474 
Nine months ended December 29, 2024:       
Sales$        341,456  $        285,135  $        102,522  $        729,113 
Gross profit         96,572           55,324           21,405           173,301 
Selling, general and administrative expenses         45,732           20,649           12,321           78,702 
Operating income         50,840           34,675           9,084           94,599 
Nine months ended December 31, 2023:       
Sales$        276,595  $        312,398  $        107,149  $        696,142 
Gross profit         75,957           53,645           18,523           148,125 
Selling, general and administrative expenses         31,741           20,673           11,759           64,173 
Operating income         44,216           32,972           6,764           83,952 


