KPN delivered on FY 2024 outlook; on track towards mid-term ambitions

FY24 Group service revenues +3.4% y-on-y (+3.1% organic ), adj. EBITDA AL of € 2,508m (+3.6% y-on-y, or +3.1% excl. Youfone) and FCF of € 900m

Continued Group service revenue growth (+2.5% y-on-y, or +2.0% organic) in Q4, with organic growth across all segments

Consumer service revenue grew 4.4% y-on-y in Q4, or +1.0% organic

Solid commercial momentum in Consumer driving postpaid (+30k) and broadband (+10k) base growth in Q4

Business service revenue grew 2.5% y-on-y in Q4, or +3.1% organic, driven by all divisions

Continued to lead the Dutch fiber market; expanded footprint with 574k HP (incl. Glaspoort), record year connecting homes

2025 outlook: Service revenue growth ~3%, adj. EBITDA AL ~€ 2,580m, Capex ~€ 1.25bn and FCF ~€ 910m

7% DPS growth (DPS of € 18.2 cents) and new € 250m share buyback, returning all FCF to shareholders in 2025





Program



12:45 CET: Registration of attendees

13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com





Formal disclosures:

Topic: Q4 2024 Results

30/01/2025; 7:30h

