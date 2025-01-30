KPN delivered on FY 2024 outlook; on track towards mid-term ambitions

 | Source: Koninklijke KPN N.V. Koninklijke KPN N.V.

  • FY24 Group service revenues +3.4% y-on-y (+3.1% organic ), adj. EBITDA AL of € 2,508m (+3.6% y-on-y, or +3.1% excl. Youfone) and FCF of € 900m
  • Continued Group service revenue growth (+2.5% y-on-y, or +2.0% organic) in Q4, with organic growth across all segments
  • Consumer service revenue grew 4.4% y-on-y in Q4, or +1.0% organic
  • Solid commercial momentum in Consumer driving postpaid (+30k) and broadband (+10k) base growth in Q4
  • Business service revenue grew 2.5% y-on-y in Q4, or +3.1% organic, driven by all divisions
  • Continued to lead the Dutch fiber market; expanded footprint with 574k HP (incl. Glaspoort), record year connecting homes
  • 2025 outlook: Service revenue growth ~3%, adj. EBITDA AL ~€ 2,580m, Capex ~€ 1.25bn and FCF ~€ 910m
  • 7% DPS growth (DPS of € 18.2 cents) and new € 250m share buyback, returning all FCF to shareholders in 2025


