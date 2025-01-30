Juniper Research Unveils 2025’s Telco Innovation Awards Winners

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research is pleased to unveil the winners of this year’s Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation.

These category winners represent the best-in-class across:

Operator & Network Innovation

AI Innovation in Telco

Amdocs, Amdocs amAIz Generative AI Platform (Platinum)

RocketPhone (Gold)

Billing & Charging Evolution Platform Innovation

Syniverse, Universal Commerce (Platinum)

Comfone (Gold)

Best Cellular IoT Initiative

Tata Communications, Tata Communications MOVE™ (Platinum)

Wireless Logic, Conexa (Gold)

Communications API Solution Innovation

Shush, Shush Sherlock (Platinum)

Tata Communications, Customer Interaction Suite (Gold)

Best Connectivity Solution for SMEs

Vantiva, Cobra 5G Xtream (Platinum)

CypressTel, SD-WAN & SASE (Gold)

Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco

Singtel, Singtel Paragon (Platinum)

Amdocs, Amdocs End-to-End Service Orchestration (Gold)

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year

Console Connect (Platinum)

NFWare, NFWare CGNAT (Gold)

Sustainability in Telecommunications Innovation

Eridan, Eridan MIRACLE Module (Platinum)

Rakuten Symphony, Sauron eBPF for Modern Telco Infrastructure (Gold)

Telecoms Cloud Innovation

Rakuten Symphony, Rakuten Cloud (Platinum)

Epsilon Telecommunications, Global Cloud Connectivity Portfolio: Enhanced by NaaS Platform Infiny (Gold)

Enterprise Telco Innovation

AI Chatbot Innovation

BICS, AI ‘WeChatBot’ (Platinum)

Zammo.ai (Gold)

Carrier Billing Solution Innovation

Digital Virgo, DV PASS (Platinum)

Bango (Gold)

Conversational Commerce Solution Innovation

Route Mobile, WhatsApp Ticketing Solution (Platinum)

Gupshup, Gupshup Converse (Gold)

CPaaS Provider of the Year

Infobip, Infobip Omnichannel Platform (Platinum)



Customer Data Platform Solution Innovation

Tealium (Platinum)

CM.com (Gold)

Messaging Fraud Mitigation Innovation

Monty Mobile, Smartwall (Platinum)

Mobileum, URL Scanner (Gold)

Mobile Messaging Innovation of the Year

Gupshup, Gupshup AI Campaign Co-Pilot (Platinum)



Best RCS Business Messaging Solution: Europe

LINK Mobility (Platinum)



Best RCS Business Messaging Solution: Middle East & Africa

Comviva (Platinum)



Best RCS Business Messaging Solution: North America

Infobip (Platinum)



Steering of Roaming Innovation

TOMIA, Intelligent Preferred Network (Platinum)

Mobileum, Steering of Roaming (Gold)

Travel eSIM Innovation

eSIM Go, Powered by Breeze (Platinum)



Security & Fraud Innovation

AGT/AIT Fraud Detection Innovation

Globe Teleservices, Armour (Platinum)

BICS, BICS Fraud Mitigation (Gold)

Data & Financial Clearing Solution Innovation

MACH, Financial Clearing & Settlement (Platinum)

Syniverse, Universal Commerce (Gold)

Flash Call Authentication Solution Innovation

VOX Solutions, VOX-360 (Platinum)

GMS, GMS Flash Call Management (Gold)

Mobile Authentication Innovation

Telesign, Verify API (Platinum)

Prelude, Prelude Verify (Gold)

Robocall Mitigation Innovation

TNS, TNS Call Guardian & TNS Enterprise Product Suite (Platinum)

iconectiv, TruNumber Protect Platform (Gold)

Judges’ Choice

Excellence in Telco Innovation

Telefónica Tech



Mover & Shaker in Telco

Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO of Dotgo



Epsilon Telecommunications Earns Gold in Telecoms Cloud Innovation

“We are honoured to receive this recognition for our global cloud connectivity portfolio; powered by our NaaS platform, Infiny. This award reflects Epsilon’s commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of a digital-first world. Our enhanced cloud ecosystem, strategic expansions, and continuous platform improvements are enabling unparalleled success for our customers, no matter where they are in the world.” - Warren Aw, Chief Commercial Officer, Epsilon Telecommunications

Visit Epsilon Telecommunications

Globe Teleservices Grabs Platinum for AGT/AIT Fraud Detection Innovation

“This prestigious recognition in the AGT/AIT Fraud Detection Innovation category is a testament to Globe Teleservices' unwavering commitment to innovation. By leveraging the latest technology and data science, we are tackling modern fraud head-on. This accolade reflects our continuous investment in cutting-edge telecom solutions. With a strong global presence and strategic partnerships, we are reshaping secure connectivity by delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that are built for the future of the digital landscape.” – Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, Globe Teleservices

Visit Globe Teleservices

Tata Communications Takes Platinum for Best Cellular IoT Initiative

"We are honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research in the Best Cellular IoT Initiative category. Our MOVE platform’s strengths, service expertise and cutting-edge innovations are driving real business value for our enterprise customers across the world. This award is a testimony to our commitment to making global vehicle connectivity management simple, smart, and secure." - Marco Bijvelds, Vice President & Head, Tata Communications MOVE™

Visit Tata Communications

Wireless Logic Wins Gold in Best Cellular IoT Initiative

“It is an honour for Conexa, our purpose-built IoT network, to be recognised by Juniper Research. Conexa was designed with flexibility, scalability and usability at its core – essential requirements for anyone designing and building an IoT solution. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to advancing the IoT landscape; empowering managers to work more efficiently, effectively – and most importantly, sustainably.” – Oliver Tucker, CEO, Wireless Logic

Visit Wireless Logic

