Leading U.S. Law Firm Chooses Quadient in a Deal Over $1M to Streamline Mailing, Shipping, and Accounting Processes

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today a new contract with one of the largest injury law firms in the U.S, transitioning the firm from its long-standing provider to Quadient. Under the new agreement, worth over 1 million dollars, the firm is rolling out nearly 100 Quadient iX-Series mailing systems at offices across the country, all seamlessly integrated with Quadient’s cloud-based S.M.A.R.T. accounting and shipping software.

The decision reflects the law firm’s commitment to operational excellence as it manages the complexities of mailing and shipping operations for its attorneys who specialize in personal injury, medical malpractice, data breaches, and other legal areas. The firm, which has recovered billions of dollars for its clients, conducted a rigorous proof-of-concept trial with Quadient solutions at three locations in 2024. Following impressive efficiency gains and cost savings, the firm expanded the deployment to all offices, replacing its previous systems with Quadient’s industry-leading technology.

“The legal industry, like many others, is undergoing a transformation where efficiency, compliance, and digitalization are no longer optional—they are essential to staying competitive”, said Alain Fairise, Chief Solution Officer for Mail Automation at Quadient. “We are proud to support this leading law firm in its commitment to innovation, helping it create a more agile and future-ready operation. This collaboration reinforces a broader shift toward intelligent, data-driven processes that empower organizations to focus on their core mission while optimizing operational performance.”

The transition to Quadient’s innovative mail solutions has brought significant benefits to the law firm. By implementing Quadient’s iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T. software, the firm has achieved full compliance with the USPS Intelligent Mail Indicia (IMI) technology standard, ensuring future-proof operations. Additionally, automated workflows have streamlined mailing and shipping processes, significantly reducing manual tasks and enabling staff to focus on strategic legal work. These advancements have not only improved operational efficiency but also generated cost savings projected to reach up to $120,000 annually, while providing enhanced tracking, reporting, and accounting capabilities through robust data-driven insights.

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and digital-first world, Quadient remains committed to delivering solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and sustainability. By choosing Quadient, this leading law firm joins a growing number of organizations leveraging intelligent automation to future-proof their operations. For more information on Quadient’s Mail and Digital solutions, visit mail.quadient.com and quadient.com.

