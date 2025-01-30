$25+ Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Analysis, Data and Forecasts, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030: Focus on Lubricating Greases, Purification, Batteries, and Glass & Ceramics

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Hydroxide Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lithium hydroxide market is estimated to reach US$25.605 billion by 2030 from US$16.271 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%.



The major factor propelling the growth of global lithium hydroxide is the increasing global production of the aerospace and marine sectors. In the aerospace and marine sectors, lithium hydroxide is mainly used to produce lithium carbonate. The lithium hydroxide compound also helps in removing carbon dioxide from the air.





The global production of the aerospace sector witnessed major growth. Airbus, a global leader in the aerospace industry, announced that the company witnessed massive growth in 2023. The company stated that in 2023, the company delivered about 735 commercial aircraft, which observed an increase of about 11%. The company stated that in 2023, the delivery of its A220 family of aircraft increased to 68 from 53 in 2022. Similarly, in 2023, about 32 and 64 A330 families and A350 families respectively were recorded, whereas a total of 571 A320 family of aircraft were delivered by the company.



Lithium hydroxide market growth drivers:

Rising production of electric vehicles



The rising production of electric vehicles across the global market is among the major factors propelling the growth of the lithium hydroxide market during the forecasted timeline. In global electric vehicle production, lithium hydroxide is majorly used for the production of various types of cathode material of the lithium-ion battery, which is used to power electric vehicles.

In the electric vehicles, the lithium hydroxide material is used to ensure a higher density and higher capacity. In electric vehicles, lithium hydroxide offers multiple benefits compared to other types of cathode materials. Lithium hydroxide helps enhance the safety of the battery and simultaneously enhances the operational life and efficiencies of electric vehicle batteries. The lithium hydroxide also offers a higher battery capacity.



The global demand for electric vehicles witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The International Energy Agency, in its global report, stated that in 2021, the total sale of electric vehicles stated that a total of 4.7 million battery electric vehicles was recorded, which increased to 7.3 million in 2022. In 2023, the total production of cars in the global market was recorded at 9.5 million. Similarly, the sales of electric vans in the global market were recorded at 460,000 in 2023, which surged from 170,000 in 2021, and 310,000 in 2022.



Similarly, the International Energy Agency, in its report further stated that the sales of electric trucks also witnessed a major growth during the past few years. The agency stated that in 2021, the total sales of electric trucks in the global market were recorded at 20,000, which increased to 39,000 in 2022. In 2023, the total sales of electric trucks in the global market were recorded at 53,000 units.



Lithium hydroxide market geographical outlook:



The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the lithium hydroxide market.



The Lithium hydroxide market in North American countries is driven by the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. The market in the United States has a strong boost expected through its lithium market forecast period. Uniquely among all regions, it has a strong impetus for the adoption of green energy sources due to discrimination by tight regulatory rules. Being a pioneer in initiating offers and programs on grants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it's worth noting the different schemes and programs for using alternatives of sources that include solar, wind, geothermal, and not limited to these. More popular solar panel means more demand for energy storage cells and batteries.

For instance, Sabbatical from NASA; gas-powered engines of aircraft were replaced by LIB packs devised by NASA and collaborated with more contractors. Moreover, the growing emphasis on federal green energy projects as well as infrastructural investments to catalyze the adoption of EVs are geared toward pushing demand for lithium hydroxide higher. Increased renewable energy use would otherwise require appropriate systems for energy storage, hence increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries. The lithium hydroxide market in the United States has fluctuated over the last few years but, in an overall sense, seems to be surging at an increasing pace because of modernization in electric transportation and energy storage technologies.



Further, the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in the United States is also increasing the market demand, for instance, the United States recorded the highest growth among major EV markets, reaching more than 40% year on year. The United States is the market, with around 100 GWh in 2023. Moreover, battery storage capacity in the United States has been increasing since 2021, and it might climb by 89% by the end of 2024 assuming developers complete all of the energy storage systems they have planned by the commercial operation dates.

Developers intend to increase U.S. battery capacity to more than 30 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2024. The majority of capacity additions come from two states with fast-developing wind and solar generation fleets. California has the highest installed battery storage capacity of any state, at 7.3 GW, followed by Texas (3.2 GW).

