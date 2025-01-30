AI in Clinical Settings Research Report 2024 and Global Forecasts 2025-2030 Featuring IQVIA, AiCure, Google, DeepScribe, Siemens Healthineers, Nuance Communications, Care.ai, Qure AI, NVIDIA, Arm

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Clinical Settings Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in clinical settings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 37.5%.



The AI in clinical settings market is growing significantly due to the enhanced requirements for improving patient outcomes and diagnostic efficiency and the large volume of data in health care. It is also transforming health care from different fronts, such as medical image analysis, drug development, precision medication, diagnostic and treatment administration, and clinical image processing. Moreover, AI promotes prescribing the right treatment by identifying patient characteristics to suit the required treatment. AI-aided systems also bring clinical decision support for practical uses, enabling healthcare professionals to arrive at decisions.



AI in the clinical settings market drivers:

Rising healthcare costs



The high cost of health care is a global problem for the healthcare system. These are associated with various factors such as the aging population, technological innovation, administrative complexities, cost of drugs, defensive medicine, and healthcare delivery inefficiency. In addition to this, the Saudi Arabian government intends to invest more than $65 billion under Vision 2030 to build its healthcare infrastructure, restructure and privatize insurance and health services, establish 21 "health clusters" nationwide, and increase the availability of e-health services.

Similarly, private sector participation is aiming to increase from 40% to 65% by 2030. This would entail the privatization of 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers, thus creating considerable business opportunities for American companies investing in Saudi Arabia's expanding healthcare market.



With the aging population, demand for healthcare services expands, mainly in chronic diseases and age-related conditions. This increase in demand can strain healthcare resources while raising costs. Moreover, administrative costs such as healthcare insurance claims, billing, and regulatory compliance will increase the cost burden.



AI in clinical settings market geographical outlook:

The AI in clinical settings market is segmented into five regions worldwide:



The North American AI in clinical settings market is largely driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure, large-scale investment in healthcare technology and research, and an excellent regulatory environment that fosters innovation and adoption of AI-enabled solutions. According to the American Medical Association, the United States spent $4.46 trillion on health care in 2022 which was divided into different segments out of which hospital care accounted for 30.4% share, followed by physician service (14.5%), clinical services (5.3%), home health care (3%), nursing care facilities (4.3%), prescription drugs (9.1%), other personal health care (16.5%), the net cost of health insurance (6.3%), government administration (12%), government public health activities (4.7%), and investment (4.9%).



On the other hand, several factors drive the Asia-Pacific AI in the clinical settings market, including a rapidly growing healthcare sector, a large population, and rising healthcare costs. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives and policies supporting AI adoption are accelerating market growth. For instance, India reported 37,416 cases of prostate cancer in 2016, and by 2020, that number had risen to 41,532 cases. By 2025, the incidence of prostate cancer is predicted to rise to over 47,000 cases.

This figure represents approximately 3% of all cancer cases in the nation. Additionally, in India, the average age at which prostate cancer occurs is 69.7 years. Moreover, rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of AI's benefits among healthcare providers and patients are contributing to the regional market expansion.

