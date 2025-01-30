Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Research Report 2025-2030: A $3.25 Billion Industry by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Material, By Product, By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global capillary blood collection devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing incidences of chronic, infectious, and autoimmune diseases are some of the major factors propelling market growth owing to the rising number of blood tests globally.







Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Report: Highlights

The plastic segment accounted for the largest market share of 40.6 % in 2024. The widespread adoption of plastic-based devices can be attributed to their ease of use, disposability, and cost-effectiveness.

The glass segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Compared to plastic, glass offers the advantage of being easily recyclable, enhancing its environmental sustainability.

The hospitals and clinics segment captured the highest market share of 29.6% in 2024. This trend is driven by the frequent need for diagnostic testing and the large patient influx in healthcare facilities.

The whole blood tests segment held the largest revenue share of 24.6% in 2024. Complete blood count (CBC) tests are the most commonly performed blood tests, used to measure components such as white blood cells (WBCs), red blood cells (RBCs), hemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelets.

The lancet accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.5% in 2024. The growing demand for lancets can be attributed to their frequent use in blood draw procedures, particularly for monitoring blood glucose levels in individuals with diabetes and collecting small blood samples for at-home testing.

The North America capillary blood collection devices market dominated and accounted for a 33.6% share in 2024. The growth is driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of prominent clinical diagnostics companies.

The Asia Pacific capillary blood collection devices market is expected to experience the highest growth rate of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Biodesix

Cardinal Health

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Haemonetics Corporation

Improve Medical

Retractable Technologies Inc.

Rhinostics

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Terumo Medical Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1iufv

