OLED Market to surpass USD 157.9 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLED Market was valued at USD 50.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 157.9 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Foldable and flexible OLED displays are transforming the consumer electronics sector, especially in smartphones and wearable devices. Products like foldable smartphones utilize flexible OLED technology to provide users with larger screens that can be folded into more compact shapes. This innovation enables manufacturers to create unique designs that improve both user experience and portability. Additionally, flexible OLED screens are being integrated into smartwatches and other wearables, where their curved and adaptable nature enhances both comfort and aesthetics. As more brands embrace foldable designs across various product categories, this trend is expected to fuel continued growth in the market.

The OLED market is segmented by technology into several categories, including AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode), PMOLED (Passive-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode), FOLED (Flexible Organic Light-Emitting Diode), transparent OLED, and phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED). Among these, the AMOLED segment is expected to reach a market value of USD 60 billion by 2032. AMOLED displays offer superior contrast, enhanced blacks, and vibrant color reproduction compared to other display technologies. The individual lighting of each pixel in AMOLED screens enables true blacks and more dynamic images, making them highly suitable for high-resolution devices, such as smartphones and televisions.



In terms of product types, the OLED market is divided into two key segments: display and lighting. The lighting segment is poised for the fastest growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2032. OLED lighting is more energy-efficient than conventional lighting technologies, consuming less power while delivering superior light quality. As sustainability and energy conservation become global priorities, OLED lighting is increasingly being adopted across various industries. Additionally, the thin and flexible nature of OLED panels opens up new design possibilities that traditional lighting solutions cannot offer, further driving the growth of this segment.

North America OLED market accounted for 32.3% share in 2023. The region’s strong market position can be attributed to its thriving ecosystem of innovative companies, cutting-edge research institutions, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Continuous investment in research and development, particularly in flexible displays, energy-efficient lighting, and next-generation OLED materials, has been pivotal in advancing the technology. This commitment to innovation is expected to continue driving the growth of the OLED industry in North America, with significant contributions to the global market.

OLED Market Players

Companies including AU Optronics (AUO), BOE Technology Group, CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology), Japan Display Inc. (JDI), LG Display, Samsung Display, and Visionox are some firms working in OLED industry.

The OLED market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD Billion & units) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Product Type

Displays Smartphones Tablets Televisions Monitors Wearables (smartwatches, fitness trackers) Automotive displays (dashboard, infotainment systems) Virtual reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Devices

Lighting Commercial lighting Automotive lighting (interior, exterior) Architectural lighting Residential lighting Industrial lighting Aviation and marine lighting



Market, By Technology

AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode)

PMOLED (Passive-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode)

FOLED (Flexible Organic Light-Emitting Diode)

Transparent OLED

Phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED)

Market, By End Use Industry

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace and defense

Others

