Packaging Testing Market to surpass USD 41.5 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging Testing Market was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 41.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is driven by a combination of factors, including stringent regulations in industries like food and pharmaceuticals, increased consumer focus on safety and sustainability, and the growing prominence of e-commerce. As a result, there is a rising demand for comprehensive testing services that ensure products meet compliance standards and maintain their integrity.

The packaging testing sector is undergoing significant transformation with the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as automation and data analytics. These advancements help improve the efficiency and accuracy of testing processes. Additionally, the market is seeing a surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions. This trend has spurred innovations in materials and testing methods designed to meet environmental goals, encouraging companies to adopt greener practices.



The packaging testing market is categorized by testing type, including physical, chemical, and microbiological testing. The chemical testing segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 12% during 2024-2032. This growth is primarily driven by increasingly stringent regulations in industries like food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals, where the risk of harmful substances leaching into products is a significant concern. To address this, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on chemical testing to ensure material compatibility and guarantee product safety, ultimately building consumer trust and complying with regulatory standards.



Based on end-use industries, the market is divided into automotive, chemicals, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others. The food and beverage sector holds the largest share, accounting for 27% share in 2023. This dominance is due to strict safety standards that prevent contamination and preserve product integrity. Manufacturers in this sector are increasingly turning to packaging testing services to meet these regulations and ensure the safety of their products.

North America packaging testing market in 2023, with a market share of 35%. The region's growth is largely driven by the need to ensure product safety across key industries, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. With the rise of online shopping, there is a growing demand for durable packaging. Innovations in testing technologies are also making processes faster and more accurate, helping companies navigate strict regulatory requirements effectively.



Packaging Testing Market Players

Companies including ALS, Ametek, Bureau Veritas, Campden BRI, DDL, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group, Measur, Merieux NutriSciences, Nefab Group, SGS, Smithers, Tektronix, TUV SUD, UL, Veritiv, Westpak are some firms working in packaging testing industry.

This packaging testing market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

