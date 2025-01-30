MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook, 2025-2030: The Automotive Segment Dominated the Market, Accounting for a Revenue Share of 53.4% in 2024

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MEA polypropylene compounds market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growing demand for lightweight material from the automotive, consumer electronics, and building and construction industries is expected to drive the market.



MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Report: Highlights

  • The mineral-filled polypropylene (PP) compounds held the dominant position in the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 27.7% in 2024.
  • The film & sheet segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.4% in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions across various industries.
  • The automotive segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.4% in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.
  • The GCC countries' polypropylene compounds market dominated the MEA market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.4% in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages80
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.72 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.8%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
Chapter 5. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
Chapter 6. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
Chapter 7. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Companies Featured

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Solvay
  • Polyone Corporation
  • Repsol
  • SABIC
  • ExxonMobil Corporation
  • Borealis AG
  • Saudi Polymers LLC
  • GAP Polymers

