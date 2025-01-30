MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook, 2025-2030: The Automotive Segment Dominated the Market, Accounting for a Revenue Share of 53.4% in 2024

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MEA polypropylene compounds market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growing demand for lightweight material from the automotive, consumer electronics, and building and construction industries is expected to drive the market.







MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Report: Highlights

The mineral-filled polypropylene (PP) compounds held the dominant position in the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 27.7% in 2024.

The film & sheet segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.4% in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions across various industries.

The automotive segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.4% in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The GCC countries' polypropylene compounds market dominated the MEA market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.4% in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 5. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 6. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 7. MEA Polypropylene Compounds Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Companies Featured

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Solvay

Polyone Corporation

Repsol

SABIC

ExxonMobil Corporation

Borealis AG

Saudi Polymers LLC

GAP Polymers

