The RoyaLand Company Ltd. Introduces a New Mobile Companion App for TheRoyal.Land

Hamilton, Bermuda and Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (OTCQB: RLNDF) (“RoyaLand” or the “Company”), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land, today announced the introduction of a mobile companion application for TheRoyal.Land.

RoyaLand’s companion app is designed to bridge the gap between digital entertainment and cultural education, inviting players to step into real locations that inspired the TheRoyal.Land's rich narrative. By visiting historical palaces, castles, and monuments, players will not only deepen their understanding of royal heritage but also enhance their in-game experience through rewards and exclusive bonuses. The Company is committed to making history engaging with this gaming experience that extends beyond the digital realm through its mobile app that gamifies cultural tourism into an interactive educational adventure. The application is built on a proven location-based technology that encourages players to discover and explore the actual historical sites connected to the eight royal houses.



This seamless integration between virtual and physical exploration is intended to create a unique educational journey: every real-world visit enriches both historical knowledge and game progression. Players will be able to earn in-game currency, gain trust with specific kingdoms, and unlock exclusive customization options by experiencing these historical landmarks firsthand. Additionally, the application is designed to create a continuous circle of engagement where digital entertainment encourages cultural discovery, and real-world exploration enhances the gaming experience.

RoyaLand’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, HRH Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, said, “We are pleased to announce our new companion app for our game that we hope will provide our users the most differentiated and highest quality experience in the industry. The combination of the virtual and physical exploration opportunities is a unique gaming system that I am confident will provide both leisure and educational benefits for our customers. These additional offerings and formats of the game are expected to add revenue and customer diversification as well as provide users with incentives to increase to higher priced gaming options. We anticipate these unique provisions will enhance our top line and margin results and as a result will strengthen our valuation with the investment community.”

An initial version of TheRoyal.Land companion app is coming soon! We will be making a demo version of the app available for download to a select group of participants and players of TheRoyal.Land vertical slice. If you are interested in getting your hands on both the vertical slice and the companion app, head over to https://theroyaland.net/contest/ and submit your information for a chance to enter The RoyaLand!

About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land. The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content.

TheRoyal.Land is being developed in collaboration with the Company’s founder and CEO Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia -- the grandson of the last King of Italy – as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg. TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families’ first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a public reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in November 2024 its shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “RLNDF.” See https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLNDF/quote



Website: https://theroyaland.net/



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as “intends,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

