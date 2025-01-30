CIRA unveils new Internet Performance Test to help Canadians better understand broadband speeds

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA is proud to unveil a completely redesigned version of its popular Internet Performance Test (IPT) as part of its Net Good program. First launched in 2015, CIRA’s Internet Performance Test enables Canadians to test their mobile and home broadband performance across dozens of data points while gathering comprehensive and accurate data on broadband coverage and quality nationwide. The latest version of IPT provides users with an enhanced test-results dashboard, to ensure users understand critical aspects of their internet performance including how their connection supports common online activities like streaming services or video calls.

While Canada has made great strides to bridge the digital divide in the past few years, there is still work to be done to ensure the speeds that are being promised are actually attained. The new IPT will allow Canadians to verify whether they are receiving the speeds and quality of service advertised. CIRA will then leverage Canadians’ anonymous broadband data and real-world daily experience to help municipalities, local and federal governments and consumers create a heat map of where connectivity upgrades are most urgently needed.

Key features

The new user interface guides participants intuitively through the testing process, improving accessibility for users of all technical backgrounds.

Enhanced user interface makes running a test faster and easier on smartphones, tablets and desktops.

Through a new, interactive dashboard, users can now explore trends and performance data from previous tests, gaining a deeper understanding of internet performance changes. These insights empower individuals, researchers and policymakers to track progress and identify gaps.

More accurate user location estimation improves the quality of location-specific internet performance data, which is vital in analyzing broadband access across regions or within a community or neighbourhood.

Executive quote

“With this upgrade, CIRA is taking a significant step forward in our mission to empower Canadians with insights into their internet connectivity. We encourage everyone to use the new Internet Performance Test regularly to understand their speeds under real-world conditions and contribute to the heat map of Canada’s connectivity so we can work together to build a stronger, reliable internet across the country.”

-- Charles Noir, vice-president, Community Investment, Policy and Advocacy

Resource

To run a test and learn more about CIRA’s Internet Performance Test, visit: https://www.cira.ca/en/net-good/internet-performance-test/



About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

Media contact

Delphine Avomo Evouna

613.315.1458

delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4970dd9d-e2c1-4bbb-af1b-631cad2352a1