Bronchoscopes Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts 2025-2030, with Leading Vendor Profiles for Teleflex, Olympus, Ambu, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings, Boston Scientific and Cogentix Medical

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bronchoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 6.84% from 2025 to 2030. Demand for bronchoscopes is increasing due to rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements.



Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is the primary factor resulting in high demand for bronchoscopes. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, around 58.0% of lung cancer cases in 2012 occurred in less developed countries.



Some of the companies in the market are Teleflex, Olympus Corporation, Ambu, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings, Boston Scientific and Cogentix Medical.





Bronchoscopes Market Report Highlights

The disposable segment dominated the market with 49% revenue share in 2024. This is due to flexibility and convenience, which results in less discomfort during procedures.

Outpatient facilities dominated the market with 53.6% share in 2024. Advancements in technology have led to the development of portable and user-friendly bronchoscopes, making them suitable for outpatient settings where space may be limited.

North America bronchoscopes market dominated with 40.6% share in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $873 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Bronchoscopes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Bronchoscopes Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Bronchoscopes Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Bronchoscopes Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Rigid

4.4. Flexible

4.5. Disposable



Chapter 5. Bronchoscopes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Bronchoscopes Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Reusable

5.4. Disposable



Chapter 6. Bronchoscopes Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Bronchoscopes Market: End Use Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Outpatient Facilities



Chapter 7. Bronchoscopes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Bronchoscopes Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Bronchoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.4. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.7. Denmark

7.3.8. Sweden

7.3.9. Norway

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. South Korea

7.4.6. Australia

7.4.7. Thailand

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Bronchoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.3. Argentina

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Bronchoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.6.2. South Africa

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.5. Kuwait



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

Olympus

Ambu

Teleflex

Karl Storz

FUJIFILM Holdings

Boston Scientific

Richard Wolf

HOYA

Cook Medical

Broncus Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxwupe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment