EZLynx Launches New AI-Driven Capabilities to Enhance Agency Productivity, Customer Experience and Product Optimization

Lewisville, TX, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced the launch of the latest AI capabilities in its all-in-one management system. Leveraging EZLynx Virtual Assistant (EVA), agents can quickly catch you up on recent account conversations and recommend on follow-up actions for the account, plus get assistance on email development – all supporting more productive and relevant customer service.

The latest EVA capabilities include:

Account Summarization – Receive 3-month, 1-month, or 1-week summaries of emails, texts, agent notes with recommended next steps for selling and servicing based on the findings, saving agents time previously spent reading and analyzing while enabling faster customer service.

Receive 3-month, 1-month, or 1-week summaries of emails, texts, agent notes with recommended next steps for selling and servicing based on the findings, saving agents time previously spent reading and analyzing while enabling faster customer service. Email Content Assist – Generate clear, concise email communications with prompts to decide length, tone and subject matter, then review, make edits and send to easily create and maintain relationships with prospects and clients.

– Generate clear, concise email communications with prompts to decide length, tone and subject matter, then review, make edits and send to easily create and maintain relationships with prospects and clients. Product Assistance – Ask EVA a product question about EZLynx workflows and get step-by-step instructions on how to better use the system, helping agents get the most out of their tech investment.

“Just ran our first summarization. AMAZING. MIND-BLOWING!” said David P. Archibald, MBA, President, Archibald Insurance. “I can already see this feature is going to be invaluable, especially when a client calls in on the phone for service, to get agent up to speed quickly on generally what has been going on with the file recently.”

“Since the early launch of EVA last year, we have been laser focused on embedding AI natively in our management system and the daily policy workflows of our agents, developing these new capabilities with hyper intentionality alongside our customers,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “Our company had early conviction that AI has the power to be transformative, and the immediate value users are seeing to better service customers and get through the daily tasks more productively from this release only deepens our conviction on the AI opportunity.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.