Insurance Services of Idaho Selects EZLynx to Automate Policy Renewals and Power Agency Growth

Lewisville, TX, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Insurance Services of Idaho has selected EZLynx to accelerate and simplify its renewal process, helping staff stay ahead of the increasing volume of clients seeking new quotes at renewal. By leveraging EZLynx management system’s built-in automated renewal and rating capabilities, Insurance Services of Idaho can easily flag at-risk clients needing attention and present remarketed rates—all without leaving the platform, minimizing manual data re-entry and supporting more efficient business growth.

“Before EZLynx, we were just spinning our wheels trying to retain all our business, spending too much time on requoting requests without room to focus on expanding,” said Brian Downing, general manager, Insurance Services of Idaho. “Now, EZLynx automatically flags and remarkets at-risk clients so I can protect my book and invest time in growing my agency.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Clients often want to reshop their rates in search of lower-cost options, which leads to more work for agents,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx’s streamlined renewal process takes away the time burden of managing renewals, helping agents spend less time on repetitive tasks and instead focus their energy on building relationships with clients and expanding their business.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.