Global Drug Screening Market Is Forecasted to Reach $19.5 Billion By 2029

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Due to the expanding consumption of illicit drugs & alcohol across the globe the Drug Screening market is poised to grow substantially in the coming years. Drug abuse and alcohol consumption are growing worldwide. According to the World Drug Report 2023, in 2021, 1 in every 17 people aged 15–64 in the world had used a drug in the past 12 months. The number of users grew from 240 million in 2011 to 296 million in 2021 or 5.8% of the global population aged 15-64. This is a 23% increase, partly due to population growth. Other drugs like Cannabis the second most used drug, with an estimated 219 million users i.e. 4.3% of the global adult population in 2021. In 2021, according to the US Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 13,384 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes, i.e. a 14% rise from last year. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that: “The global drug screening market, valued at US$7.7 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 16.6%, reaching US$9.1 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$19.5 billion by 2029.North America dominates the drug screening market. This market is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The expanding consumption of illicit drugs & alcohol will advance raise the development of drug screening products & services on the road, thereby driving the overall market growth.” Active companies in news today include: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS), Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF), Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB), SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR).

The MarketsAndMarkets report said: “The growth of the drug screening market is driven by the growing drug & alcohol consumption and the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug & alcohol testing. Rising regulatory approvals for new product & service launches would offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing illicit consumption of drugs, the developing healthcare infrastructure, and the rising adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug testing.”

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Adds Quantum TM to 400+ Account Portfolio Utilizing Breakthrough Fingerprint Drug Testing - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, announced that Quantum Traffic Management (“Quantum TM”), a leading UK-based traffic management provider, has adopted INBS’ Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution across its 10 nationwide sites to increase workplace testing efficiency and safety.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Quantum TM operates across the utilities, highways, rail, local authority, and events sectors. Previously, Quantum TM relied on saliva and urine testing through external occupational health providers; however, the delays and inefficiencies associated with these methods prompted the company to explore a quicker and more hygienic alternative. INBS’ fingerprint sweat-based system enables Quantum TM to conduct on-the-spot drug screening in-house, facilitating rapid decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

“The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution provides us with greater control when it comes to drug testing. Having previously faced delays with our former saliva and urine drug testing methods, we needed to find an effective solution that we could manage in-house and increase our testing productivity,” said Scott Powell, Managing Director at Quantum TM. “Intelligent Bio Solutions’ technology enables us to do this, and we have already improved our testing efficiency with rapid, non-invasive screening.” CONTINUED… Read this entire press release for INBS at: https://ibs.inc/news-and-media/

In Additional News This Week, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Partners with IVY Diagnostics to Expand in Europe's $3.6 Billion Drug Screening Market and in Middle Eastern Regions - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. also announced the strengthening of its foothold throughout Europe and the Middle East through its partnership with IVY Diagnostics Srl (“IVY Diagnostics”). As a key distributor, IVY Diagnostics is playing an integral role in expanding the adoption of INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution across Europe and the Middle East, with a particular focus on drug rehabilitation and law enforcement applications.

According to Grand View Research, the European and Middle Eastern drug screening markets are projected to grow significantly by 2030, with Europe expected to reach $3.6 billion and the Middle East and Africa $432.7 million. This growing demand emphasizes the strategic importance of INBS' partnership with IVY Diagnostics.

IVY Diagnostics, a well-known consulting and distribution company within the diagnostics, life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors, has collaborated with another Italian distributor to secure a tender to provide INBS' drug screening technology for drug rehabilitation programs across Italy. The solution offers a non-invasive, rapid, and hygienic method for drug screening, which has been well received by rehabilitation centers aiming to enhance their testing protocols. In addition to its success in rehabilitation services, INBS' drug screening system is currently undergoing a trial with the local police force in Turin. The trial aims to explore the effectiveness of fingerprint-based drug testing in roadside screening initiatives, offering a more efficient, less invasive alternative to the traditional methods currently used.

As the demand for drug screening solutions rises across Europe and the Middle East, INBS’ collaboration with IVY Diagnostics positions the Company to effectively capture new opportunities. IVY Diagnostics serves as INBS' primary contact in Europe, leveraging its extensive network of distributors and expertise in identifying and vetting new partners across key regions, including Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Scandinavia. The collaboration extends to the Middle East, targeting markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release for INBS at: https://ibs.inc/news-and-media/

In other developments in the markets of note:

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) recently announced that the Company’s PrecisionCHD and Epi+Gen CHD tests have received final pricing determinations from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Following the preliminary pricing determination made by CMS in August 2024, CMS finalized the ‘gapfill’ pricing determination for both PrecisionCHD and Epi+Gen CHD. This decision will be effective for claims with dates of service on or after January 1, 2025, and will allow Medicare contractors to determine pricing for PrecisionCHD and Epi+Gen CHD based on actual cost data from Cardio Diagnostics. The Medicare contractors will report to CMS preliminary gapfill pricing for calendar year 2025 by April 1, 2025.

"Receiving this final determination is a crucial step for our innovative solutions to help improve the risk assessment, diagnosis, management and monitoring of coronary heart disease (CHD) for Medicare patients," said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. "This milestone brings us closer to addressing the significant unmet needs in cardiovascular care for the Medicare population, enabling clinicians to better personalize treatment strategies and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) recently announced that the Australian Patent Office (IP Australia), has accepted bioAffinity’s patent application for the method of predicting the likelihood of lung cancer used by the CyPath® Lung diagnostic test for early-stage lung cancer.

The Australian patent application, titled "Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancer in Sputum Using Automated Flow Cytometry and Machine Learning," will be an important addition to bioAffinity Technologies’ patent portfolio, which includes 17 awarded U.S. and foreign patents and 38 pending patent applications related to its diagnostic platform and cancer treatment therapeutics. Once issued, the Australian patent will expire in 2042 and will be the second awarded for the CyPath® Lung flow cytometry test as a stand-alone assay for the detection of lung cancer.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) recently announced compelling results from its latest pre-pivotal clinical trial for its next-generation continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. The pre-pivotal clinical trial, which included 30 diabetic participants—primarily individuals with Type 1 diabetes—represents a significant milestone in Trinity's mission to deliver affordable, high-performance CGM technology.

Trinity Biotech’s redesigned ergonomic modular device features a reusable applicator and a rechargeable wearable transmitter that eliminates costly disposable components while delivering a seamless user experience. By using more durable, reusable components, enabled by Trinity’s proprietary self-inserting sensor technology, the Trinity CGM is designed to deliver care at a significantly lower cost than today’s two largest manufacturers. By addressing affordability—a key barrier to adoption of this life changing technology —Trinity’s innovative approach has the potential to bring CGM technology to millions of individuals who have been priced out of the market. This disruptive design not only expands access but also redefines sustainability in the CGM space, further differentiating Trinity’s solution from current market leaders.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) recently announced the new release of SOBRsure™, a revolutionary wristband device designed to detect the presence of alcohol in individuals, supporting sobriety and empowering recovery. Available to purchase today, SOBRsure introduces an enhanced app experience and a new, sleekly-designed wristband that uses advanced transdermal technology to detect alcohol through the skin. This innovative device serves as a powerful monitoring and accountability tool for families, businesses and individuals alike.

"We believe that SOBRsure is not just a technological breakthrough; it's a lifeline to those navigating alcohol use disorder (AUD) and the path to sobriety," said David Gandini, CEO of SOBRsafe. "With SOBRsure, we provide an accountability tool that not only supports individuals on their sobriety journey but also offers peace of mind to their families and employers."

