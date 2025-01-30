BROAD ARROW WELCOMES RENOWNED CAR SPECIALISTS TO EUROPEAN TEAM

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is delighted to announce the expansion of its European and UK-based teams with the addition of renowned car specialists along with seasoned industry veterans focused on operations, client development, and marketing. Growing the company’s specialist footprint throughout Continental Europe are Philip Kantor (based in Belgium), Gregory Tuytens (Belgium), Paul Gaucher (France), Daniele Turrisi (Italy), and Jean-Louis Baldanza (France), each well-regarded and highly experienced in the collector car industry. Furthermore, Valérie Simonet (France), Ryan Cigana (UK), and Simon Drake (UK) will join Broad Arrow to bolster the company’s existing operations and support teams as Broad Arrow extends its reach overseas. With an established private sales business in the UK and Germany, Broad Arrow launches its auction business in Europe in May 2025 with an inaugural sale as the official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in partnership with BMW AG. Veteran UK-based auctioneer Thomas Forrester will be on the rostrum.

“This entire group of highly regarded industry veterans adds significant depth and experience to the Broad Arrow team as we continue to build our business in Europe,” says Karsten Le Blanc, Head of EMEA Region and Broad Arrow Capital. “We are thrilled to have them on board as we seek to broaden our client network, develop exciting new relationships, and enhance the global Broad Arrow client experience.”

“We are pleased to have several exceptional new team members with deep industry experience join us as we launch our auction business in Europe,” adds Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow. “In just over three years, Broad Arrow has achieved tremendous growth, driven by truly passionate and talented team members. We have a strong reputation for attracting and retaining top talent, backed by a proven track record in the industry as we strive to be the best advisor, market maker, and financier for collectors and car lovers globally.”

A well-known figure in the collector car auction world, Philip Kantor joins Broad Arrow as Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist. Philip began his career in the industry at Christie’s in 2000 and led the company’s successful inaugural sale at Retromobile in Paris in 2002. Philip then joined Bonhams in 2007, rising to International Chairman of the Motoring department, where he developed and oversaw many of the company’s key relationships, auctions, and some of the most significant consignments in Europe. He inherited a lifelong passion for cars from his father, and has amassed his own small collection, contesting the Tour Auto competition class multiple times in his Alfa Romeo 1600 GTA and BMW CSL ‘Batmobile.’ Philip will be consigning to Broad Arrow’s auctions globally and will use his extensive experience and client network to help drive the growth of the company’s business in Europe. He is based in Belgium and speaks English, French, and German. Philip is expected to start in June 2025.

Gregory Tuytens joins the Broad Arrow team as Car Specialist and Head of Consignments for Belgium and the Netherlands. Gregory joins Broad Arrow following a 13-year career at Bonhams, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the European Motoring department, particularly through the success of the renowned Zoute Sale during the Zoute Grand Prix. His expertise lies in sports cars from the 1950s to 1970s as well as more modern collectibles of the 1980s and 1990s. Thanks to his father and grandfather, Gregory has always been surrounded by a legacy of automotive passion. Today, he is an active participant in motoring events, competing in rallies and endurance events including the Mille Miglia. Gregory will be responsible for organizing auctions, managing client relationships, and overseeing private sale transactions primarily in Belgium and the Netherlands. Born, raised, and currently based in Belgium, Gregory speaks Dutch, French, English, and German. Gregory is expected to start in May 2025.

Paul Gaucher joins Broad Arrow as Car Specialist and Head of Consignments for Switzerland following nearly a decade with Bonhams Motoring department. At Bonhams, Paul served as Head of Sales for Switzerland, where he played a pivotal role in numerous successful auctions, including those at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, Zoute, Paris, and particularly, Bonmont. Paul’s passion for automobiles was sparked at an early age, inspired by his father, who actively competes throughout Europe in his 1970s Porsche. His expertise lies in iconic models from the 1950s and 1960s, extending to modern supercars, which remain his true passion. Based in Annecy, France, Paul speaks fluent French, English, and Spanish, with a working knowledge of Italian and German. Paul is expected to start in April 2025.

In anticipation of the company’s inaugural auction at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Broad Arrow also welcomed Daniele Turrisi in early January. Daniele will serve in Italy, where he has amassed a lifetime of experience restoring, selling, and advising on collector cars. A recognizable face at motoring events the world over, Daniele is also a judge at several concours d’elegance events and has worked with some of the world’s most renowned auction houses. Daniele is based in Bergamo, Italy and speaks Italian, English, French, and Spanish.

Jean-Louis Baldanza further bolsters Broad Arrow’s presence in France. With nearly 20 years’ experience in the collector car industry, Jean-Louis spent a decade as a product manager for McLaren Automotive and has also worked for some of the most prestigious automotive brands, managing official retailers in both Cannes and Monaco. More recently, he ran his own consulting and sales business, leveraging his deep understanding and appreciation for cars from all generations. Jean-Louis is based in the French Riviera and speaks English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Beyond the car specialist team, Broad Arrow has also expanded its operations and marketing teams in Europe with the addition of industry veterans Valérie Simonet, Ryan Cigana, and Simon Drake.

Valérie Simonet joins Broad Arrow as Head of Operations for Europe, bringing with her 25 years of experience in the auction industry, including her most recent 14-year tenure at Bonhams Motoring department. In this role, she led the execution of major car auctions across Europe and the Middle East. Valérie is based in Paris, France and is expected to start in April 2025.

Ryan Cigana joined Broad Arrow this month as Client Development Manager for EMEA, having spent his entire career in the auction world. Most recently, Ryan led global client development at Bonhams Motoring department, using data-driven insights to develop client strategy and proposals, and travelling frequently to sales across the US, UK, and Europe. Ryan is based in London.

Simon Drake joined Broad Arrow in December 2024 as Director of Marketing, EMEA. A 20-year marketing veteran, with experience on both the client and agency sides of the luxury, sport, and automotive industries, Simon brings international experience to the Broad Arrow team. Prior to joining Broad Arrow, he developed the brand for Italian EV manufacturer, Automobili Pininfarina, and served as Head of Marketing at online auction business, The Collecting Group. With a deep passion for automotive and motorsport, Simon is based in London.

Learn more about the entire Broad Arrow team and upcoming auctions, including the company’s inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction 2025, at broadarrowauctions.com.

Photo Credits: All staff photos courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions. Images of all new team members mentioned available upon request.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 865,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

