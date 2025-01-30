Vehicle-to-Everything Patent Landscape Report 2025: Key Trends, Market Insights and Leading Innovators in V2X Technology

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle-to-Everything Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the patent landscape for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Technology, with a focus on 126,906 patents filed from 2010 to 2024. The V2X field has experienced significant growth, driven by advancements in connected vehicle systems and the increasing adoption of smart mobility solutions.

China leads in patent filings with 52,376 patents, followed by the United States with 39,856, reflecting their investments in autonomous driving and intelligent transportation systems. Europe shows steady contributions, underlining its commitment to advanced vehicular communication technologies.

The report is divided into key sections that provide critical insights into various aspects of the V2X industry. These sections include the Landscape Overview, Market Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players, each designed to guide strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning in the V2X domain.



Landscape Overview

This section highlights the progression of patent activity within the V2X domain from 2010 to 2024, showcasing a consistent rise in filings. The report identifies the U.S., China, and Europe as leaders in patent submissions, indicating their robust commitment to the development of vehicle communication technologies.

Market Analysis Section

The market analysis delves into the commercial landscape of V2X, exploring sales data, growth forecasts, and the impact of major players. The alignment of patent activities with market dynamics reveals areas with the highest demand and R&D investment, particularly in autonomous driving and traffic optimization solutions.

Technology Analysis Section

The report analyzes the core technologies driving V2X advancements, such as wireless communication protocols, sensor integration, and real-time data exchange. Emerging innovations, like AI-driven traffic management and edge computing for low-latency applications, are also explored, highlighting the trends shaping the future of connected mobility.

Top Player Section

Insights into leading companies driving V2X innovation include Toyota Motor Co., Ford Global Tech LLC., LG Electronics Inc., Huawei Tech Co., and Baidu Inc. Each company is evaluated for its patent portfolio, strategic focus, and technological contributions to V2X. The section also examines collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions that strengthen their positions in the market.

The report presents a comprehensive view of V2X technology, from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics. It integrates patent data, market analysis, and detailed insights into technological advancements and key players, serving as an invaluable resource for stakeholders in R&D, policy development, and investment.

What You Will Get:

100+ Pages PDF Full Report

40+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File of all figures with extended data

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Main Processes in V2X

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

Toyota Motor Co.

LG Electronics

Ford Global Tech

Huawei Tech Co.

Honda Motor Co.

