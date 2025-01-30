Kuehn Law Encourages AXL, FNA, DFS, and TURN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Dowlais Group plc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, American Axle shareholders will hold approximately 51% ownership of the merged company.

Paragon 28, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Paragon shareholders will receive $13.00 per share in cash.

Discover Financial Services has entered into a definitive agreement with Capital One Financial Corporation at an exchange rate of 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Discover shareholders will hold approximately 40% of the merged company.

180 Degree Capital Corp. has entered into a merger agreement with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, 180 Degree shareholders are anticipated to hold approximately 40% of the merged company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

