Purpose Investments Files Preliminary Prospectus for the World’s First Ripple (XRP) ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose"), the leader behind the world’s first Bitcoin ETF and Ether ETFs, is pleased to announce that it is further solidifying its preeminence in the digital asset space with the filing of a preliminary prospectus with Canadian securities regulators for the proposed launch of the Purpose Ripple ETF.

The Purpose Ripple ETF seeks to invest substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of Ripple (“XRP”) and to provide holders of ETF Units with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

"At Purpose, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation and to bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance," said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments. "As XRP sees increasing adoption and institutional interest, we believe an ETF can offer investors a transparent and familiar way to access it within a regulated framework."

“This launch represents another important step in our efforts to be the leading and most trusted partner for investors in harnessing the benefits of crypto and digital assets by enabling them to understand, access, and confidently invest these assets,” added Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer. "We remain committed to providing exposure to transformative digital assets and blockchain technologies through regulated investment vehicles."

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

A preliminary simplified prospectus relating to the ETFs (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) has been filed with the Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy shares of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs. Important information about the ETFs is contained in the Preliminary Prospectus. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from Purpose or at www.purposeinvest.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.