Touch Screen Display Market Set to Reach USD 197.44 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touch Screen Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Touch Screen Display Market was valued at USD 76.36 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 194.44 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growth of Touch Screen Display Market Driven by Technological Advancements and Widespread Adoption

The Touch Screen Display Market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the growing demand for consumer electronics, particularly smartphones, tablets, and other touch-enabled devices. Advancements in OLED and AMOLED display technologies, offering superior color accuracy, energy efficiency, and thinner designs, are accelerating adoption in mobile devices and wearables. The rise of IoT and Big Data is also transforming industries, requiring advanced touch interfaces to manage the real-time data from smart devices. The automotive sector stands out, with 97% of U.S. vehicles featuring at least one touchscreen, and the number of vehicles with center stack displays is expected to rise from 60 million to 80 million by 2025. Additionally, industries like retail, healthcare, and education are adopting touch screen technology for interactive, user-friendly experiences. This technological growth, coupled with increased demand for automation and smart devices, is driving the market’s expansion.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd . (LCD, OLED, and Touch Screen Displays)

. (LCD, OLED, and Touch Screen Displays) Innolux Corporation (LCD Panels, Touch Screens)

(LCD Panels, Touch Screens) AU Optronics Corp . (LCD Panels, Touch Screens, OLED Displays)

. (LCD Panels, Touch Screens, OLED Displays) Panasonic Holdings Corporation (LCD, OLED Displays, Touch Screens)

(LCD, OLED Displays, Touch Screens) Samsung Corporation (OLED Displays, Touch Screens, LCD Panels)

(OLED Displays, Touch Screens, LCD Panels) Corning Incorporated (Glass, Touch Screen Panels, Optical Materials)

(Glass, Touch Screen Panels, Optical Materials) Mouser Electronics, Inc. (Electronic Components, Touch Screen Modules)

(Electronic Components, Touch Screen Modules) FUJITSU (Touch Screen Displays, Industrial Displays)

(Touch Screen Displays, Industrial Displays) NEC Corporation (LCD Displays, Touch Screens, Digital Signage)

(LCD Displays, Touch Screens, Digital Signage) DISPLAX (Touch Foils, Interactive Touch Displays)

(Touch Foils, Interactive Touch Displays) Sharp Corporation (LCD, OLED Displays, Touch Panels)

(LCD, OLED Displays, Touch Panels) LG Display (OLED, LCD, and Touch Screen Panels)

(OLED, LCD, and Touch Screen Panels) Japan Display Inc. (LCD Panels, Touch Screens)

(LCD Panels, Touch Screens) ELO Touch Solutions (Interactive Touch Screens, Digital Signage)

(Interactive Touch Screens, Digital Signage) TruTouch Technologies (Touch Screens, Interactive Display Solutions).

Touch Screen Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 76.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 194.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.95% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Screen Type (Capacitive, Resistive, Optical, Infrared, Others)

• By Application (Display Signage, Kiosks, Consumer Electronics)

• By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Key Drivers • The growing demand for interactive displays is significantly driving the market, particularly in education, corporate offices, and public spaces.

Touch Screen Display Market Growth: Capacitive Screens Lead, Residential Segment Dominates with Commercial Growth Expected

By Screen Type

In 2023, capacitive touch screens dominated the Touch Screen Display Market, holding a 57% share. Their popularity stems from their superior sensitivity, durability, and multi-touch functionality, making them ideal for smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and automotive applications. Capacitive screens provide high clarity, fast response times, and greater resistance to wear compared to resistive screens. Their ability to detect touch through the electrical properties of the human body, without requiring pressure, enhances the user experience. As demand for more interactive and intuitive devices grows, the adoption of capacitive touch screens is expected to continue. On the other hand, infrared touch screens are projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032 due to their versatility, multi-touch capability, and suitability for large displays, public kiosks, and interactive signage, with industries like retail and healthcare driving their adoption.

By End User

In 2023, the residential segment held around 59% of the Touch Screen Display Market, driven by the rise of smart home technologies and interactive devices. As consumers increasingly integrate smart devices like voice assistants, smart thermostats, and home automation systems, the demand for touch screen displays has grown. These displays offer a user-friendly interface for controlling home appliances, security systems, and entertainment devices. The popularity of touch-enabled appliances, such as refrigerators and ovens in smart kitchens, further fuels market growth.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, with businesses adopting touch screens for point-of-sale systems, digital signage, and collaborative workspaces, improving customer engagement and operational efficiency. The need for interactive and efficient solutions in retail, hospitality, and corporate environments is driving this rapid expansion.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Touch Screen Display Market, North America Leads Growth

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region held a commanding 45% share of the global Touch Screen Display Market, driven by rapid technological advancements and strong manufacturing capabilities. The region's dominance is further supported by the increasing demand for touch-enabled devices across various sectors, including retail, education, automotive, and healthcare. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key contributors to this growth, with China being a significant manufacturing hub for consumer electronics and displays. India’s growing adoption of smart technologies, combined with Japan and South Korea’s advancements in smart retail and digital signage, strengthens the market’s expansion in the region.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. and Canada are experiencing rapid adoption of interactive displays across diverse sectors such as retail, healthcare, and education, further boosted by innovations in AI-driven touch solutions and smart home devices.

Recent Development

On January 3, 2024, Sharp introduced its PN-LA series of AQUOS BOARD interactive displays, featuring advanced performance, security, and sustainability for enterprise customers. The new series integrates high-performance touch capabilities, IT security standards, and versatile collaboration tools like Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Teams compatibility.

On October 2024, JAXA and NEC successfully completed the world's first high-speed optical inter-satellite communication, transmitting large volumes of data using the Laser Utilizing Communication System (LUCAS) between the "DAICHI-4" satellite and a geostationary relay satellite, significantly improving data transmission efficiency.

