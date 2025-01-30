Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market to Reach USD 41.9 Billion by 2032 Owing to Growing Demand for Energy Storage Solutions and Renewable Energy Integration | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market size was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growth and Trends in the Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market: Technological Advancements and Industry Applications

The advanced lead-acid battery market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across various sectors. These batteries are recognized for their cost-effectiveness and recyclability, making them a preferred choice over alternatives like lithium-ion batteries. Their applications span utilities, transportation, industrial, and commercial sectors, highlighting their versatility and reliability.

A notable trend is the growing adoption of valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, which offer maintenance-free operation and enhanced safety features. This shift is particularly evident in the automotive industry, where VRLA batteries are increasingly utilized. The utility sector is also a significant contributor to market expansion, with advanced lead-acid batteries providing essential backup power solutions. This is especially pertinent in regions with rising energy demands, where these batteries ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply.





Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 23.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 41.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Stationary, Motive)

•By Product Type (Flooded Lead Acid Batteries, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Batteries, Gel Batteries, Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB))

•By Construction Method (Flooded, Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery (VRLA), Others)

•By End-Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Power, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Others) Key Drivers •Rise in Renewable Energy Projects Drives Demand for Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries in Energy Storage Applications

•Government Regulations and Policies Supporting Adoption of Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries Fuel Market Growth

As renewable energy adoption increases, lead-acid batteries play a vital role in cost-effective, reliable energy storage, stabilizing grids and providing backup power.

As the world shifts towards renewable energy, the demand for effective energy storage solutions is on the rise. Lead-acid batteries, known for their cost-effectiveness and reliability, play a crucial role in storing energy from intermittent sources like solar and wind. These batteries help stabilize the grid by balancing fluctuations in energy production and consumption. In addition, they provide backup power during disruptions, ensuring a continuous energy supply. Their widespread use in energy storage systems makes lead-acid batteries an essential part of modern power infrastructure, supporting the transition to a more sustainable energy future while meeting the growing demand for dependable storage solutions.

Market Dominance of Stationary Lead-Acid and AGM Batteries in 2023: Key Trends and Applications

By Type:

The stationary segment dominated with the market share over 65% in 2023. Stationary lead-acid batteries are primarily used in energy storage for grid applications, backup power systems, and renewable energy solutions. These batteries are highly efficient at storing and discharging energy, making them ideal for maintaining stable power supply across residential and commercial sectors. The rise of renewable energy sources like solar and wind has further driven the demand for stationary batteries, as they help stabilize energy distribution and ensure continuous power, especially for utilities and large-scale energy storage systems.

By Product Type:

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries segment dominated with the market share over 45% in 2023. AGM batteries outperform traditional flooded batteries with superior charge acceptance, longer lifespan, and better performance. These batteries are especially popular in automotive applications, particularly in vehicles with start-stop systems, and are also used in renewable energy storage. Their ability to function in extreme conditions with minimal maintenance has contributed to their dominance, with wide-ranging applications from automotive to industrial energy storage.

Asia-Pacific Leads Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market with 45% Share in 2023

The Asia-Pacific region dominated with the market share over 45% in 2023. This dominance is driven by increasing demand for energy storage solutions and the widespread use of lead-acid batteries in sectors like automotive, energy, and power. APAC houses key manufacturing hubs such as China and India, major consumers and producers of these batteries. China's large automotive market, including both conventional and electric vehicles, significantly contributes to the demand. Moreover, the rise of renewable energy projects and grid modernization in the region further boosts the need for stationary lead-acid batteries. In India, the growth in vehicle electrification and the expanding renewable energy sector are additional factors fueling market expansion.





Recent Developments

In June 2024: BASF and NGK INSULATORS launched the NAS MODEL L24 sodium-sulfur battery, offering improved efficiency, lower degradation, and reduced maintenance costs. It meets the latest safety standards and is ideal for renewable energy stabilization, peak shaving, and emergency power supply.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Region, 2023

Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Region, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Region, 2023

Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

Innovation and R&D, by Region, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

By Application Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation, by Product Type

9. Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation, by Construction Method

10. Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

