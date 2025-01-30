U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market 2025-2030, Featuring Analysis of Leading Players - Envision Healthcare, TH Medical, Pediatrix Medical Group, TeamHealth, UnitedHealth Group & More

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Specialty, Ownership, Type, Services, and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. & Europe ambulatory surgery centers market size is estimated to reach USD 157.8 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. Cost-effectiveness with improved outcomes, increased coverage, technological advancements, and rising acceptance of minimally invasive techniques at the ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are the major factors driving the market growth.







U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Report: Highlights

Orthopedics accounted for the largest share of 26.7% in 2024. Integrating AI-driven platforms and advanced analytics to enhance care coordination and surgical outcomes is a key driving factor for the segment.

The physician owned segment held the largest market share of 62.1% in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the ability to perform complex outpatient surgeries, such as joint replacements and spine procedures, which enhance access to specialized care and improve operational efficiency.

The single-specialty segment dominated the market with share of 61.2% in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced robotic systems.

The treatment segment held the largest market share of 75.2% in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for high-quality, cost-effective outpatient surgical care facilitated by partnerships that enhance access to specialized services and improve patient outcomes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $110.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $157.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Europe, United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Specialty Business Analysis

4.1. Specialty Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Specialty Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Specialty, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Orthopedics

4.5. Pain Management/Spinal Injections

4.6. Gastroenterology

4.7. Ophthalmology

4.8. Plastic Surgery

4.9. Otolaryngology

4.10. Obstetrics/Gynecology

4.11. Dental

4.12. Podiatry

4.13. Others

Chapter 5. U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Ownership Business Analysis

5.1. Ownership Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Ownership Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Ownership, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Physician Owned

5.5. Hospital Owned

5.6. Corporate Owned

Chapter 6. U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Type Business Analysis

6.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Type Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Single-Specialty

6.5. Multi-Specialty

Chapter 7. U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Services Business Analysis

7.1. Services Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Services Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Services, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Diagnosis

7.5. Treatment

Chapter 8. U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Specialty, Ownership, Type, and Services

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

8.4. U.S.

8.5. Europe

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles/Listing

9.5.1. Envision Healthcare

9.5.2. TH Medical

9.5.3. Pediatrix Medical Group

9.5.4. TeamHealth

9.5.5. UnitedHealth Group

9.5.6. QHCCS, LLC

9.5.7. Surgery Partners

9.5.8. SCA Health

9.5.9. CHSPSC, LLC

9.5.10. HCA Management Services, L.P.

9.5.11. SurgCenter

