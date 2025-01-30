Social Gaming Market to hit USD 110.74B by 2032, fueled by mobile gaming, social features, and new tech | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Gaming Market Size Analysis:

“The Social Gaming Market was valued at USD 29.48 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 110.74 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.90% from 2024 to 2032.”

Social Gaming Market Growth Driven by Mobile, Social Integration, and Emerging Technologies

The social gaming industry is expanding rapidly, propelled by mobile gaming, online communities, and the integration of social media. With a growing preference for interactive, immersive experiences, consumers have seen a rise in the demand for social games that include multiplayer options, virtual economies, and social networking features. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Discord enable these experiences, letting players connect with friends, showcase accomplishments, and compete within online communities. In 2023, there are more than 2.8 billion active gamers, making social gaming a popular entertainment choice, exemplified by EA’s forthcoming football application.

Looking ahead, technological advancements in augmented reality, virtual reality, and cloud gaming will create new possibilities for developers to improve social gaming experiences. In 2023, it is anticipated that 58.9 million individuals in the U.S. will engage with VR at least once monthly, leading to the development of more immersive settings. Upcoming opportunities will concentrate on broadening monetization tactics, improving user interaction, and promoting cross-platform integration.





Get a Sample Report of Social Gaming Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3858

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Aeria Games GmbH (Grand Fantasia, Aura Kingdom)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Call of Duty, World of Warcraft)

King Digital Entertainment plc (Candy Crush Saga, Bubble Witch Saga)

Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th: The Game)

DeNA Co., Ltd. (Final Fantasy Record Keeper, MARVEL: Mighty Heroes)

Electronic Arts, Inc. (The Sims, FIFA)

PopCap Games, Inc. (Bejeweled, Plants vs. Zombies)

Etermax (Trivia Crack, Apalabrados)

GREE, Inc. (Monster Strike, Dragon Collection)

Miniclip SA (8 Ball Pool, Agar.io)

Peak Games (Toon Blast, Toy Blast)

Playtech plc (Age of the Gods, Gladiator Jackpot)

Pretty Simple (The Crimes of the Century, Criminal Case)

Social Point (Dragon City, Monster Legends)

Supercell (Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars)

SYBO Games (Subway Surfers, Subway Surfers Tag)

Wooga GmbH (June's Journey, Pearl's Peril)

Zynga, Inc. (FarmVille, Words With Friends)

Social Gaming Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 29.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 110.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.90% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Social Media Integration Drives User Engagement and Community Interaction in Social Gaming Experiences



• The Rise of Esports Fuels the Growth of Social Gaming Through Competitive Play and Live Streaming

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Social Gaming Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3858

Casual Games Lead, Strategy Games Show Fastest Growth in the Social Gaming Market

In 2023, the Casual Games segment led the Social Gaming Market, commanding the largest revenue share of about 45%. The wide appeal of casual games is largely responsible for this leadership. These games are easy to play, require minimal time, and can be accessed by a diverse audience. Their straightforward gameplay, coupled with social features such as multiplayer modes and rewards, appeals to players from all walks of life. Rapid growth in mobile gaming has also been responsible for the widespread popularity of these games, making them accessible to more users.

The Strategy Games segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 18.95% from 2024 to 2032. this explosive growth is the rising demand for complex and skill-based gaming experiences that put their strategic thinking to the test. Competitive esports are going on the rise as these strategy games facilitate team-based play and real-time decision-making, which draws more players toward them. The rising appeal of games due to growth in connected gaming communities and strategic depth is a factor of significant importance.

Mobile Devices Lead, Consoles Set for Fastest Growth in the Social Gaming Market

In 2023, the Mobile Devices segment, which includes smartphones and tablets, dominated the Social Gaming Market, capturing around 62% of the total revenue share. It is mainly due to the rising usage of mobile devices across the country, through which users can access hundreds and thousands of available social games on-the-go. The free-to-play model with in-app purchases further lowers entry barriers while attracting a broad and diverse audience. Increasing high-speed internet and the rise of app stores are also easier channels through which players can discover and engage with new games.

The Consoles segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.53% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising popularity of high-performance gaming consoles that deliver superior graphics and immersive experiences. The expanding online gaming services and cloud-based gaming options are expected to further enhance this segment's appeal, creating stronger social connections and competitive gaming opportunities.

Social Gaming Market Segmentation:

By Game Type

Casual Games

Strategy Games

Simulation Games

Role-Playing Games (RPGs)

Other Game Types

By Platform

Mobile Devices (Smartphones, Tablets)

PCs/Laptops

Consoles

By Revenue Model

Advertisements

Virtual Goods

Lead Generation

Subscription Services

In-App Purchases

By Age Group

13 to 18 Years

19 to 25 Years

26 to 35 Years

Above 35 Years





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Social Gaming Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3858

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth in the Social Gaming Market

In 2023, North America led the Social Gaming Market, securing the largest revenue share of approximately 40%. This dominance is driven by high internet penetration, widespread mobile device usage, and a well-established gaming infrastructure. The region is also home to top game developers and publishers, which further strengthens its market position. Additionally, North America's focus on technological advancements, including the adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality, has significantly supported its leadership in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 17.25% from 2024 to 2032. The region's large, tech-savvy population and increasing mobile gaming access are key drivers of this growth. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront, with rising internet connectivity, digital payment systems, and a strong gaming culture contributing to the region's expanding role in social gaming.

Key Developments in Social Gaming Market

In 2024, Antihero Studios was founded by former Supercell and King developers , aiming to create socially engaging multiplayer games that focus on organic growth and brand loyalty, targeting Gen Z players.

, aiming to create socially engaging multiplayer games that focus on organic growth and brand loyalty, targeting Gen Z players. In September 2024, Behaviour Interactive acquired Red Hook Studios, known for Darkest Dungeon, along with previous acquisitions of Codeglue and SockMonkey Studios in 2023, expanding their portfolio in PC and mobile gaming.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Social Gaming Market Segmentation, By Game Type

8. Social Gaming Market Segmentation, By Platform

9. Social Gaming Market Segmentation, By Revenue Model

10. Social Gaming Market Segmentation, By Age Group

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Social Gaming Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/social-gaming-market-3858

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.