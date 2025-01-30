$999 Bn Ready-Mix Mortar Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Shift towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions, & Adoption of Advanced Technology and Automation

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-Mix Mortar Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ready-Mix Mortar Market was valued at USD 819.92 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 999.40 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.20%

The Ready-Mix Mortar Market refers to the production and supply of pre-mixed mortar solutions designed for use in construction applications. Ready-mix mortars are prepared by combining cement, sand, and water in specific proportions at a factory, eliminating the need for on-site mixing. These products offer convenience, consistency, and quality control, which are crucial for modern construction projects. They are widely used in both residential and commercial construction for bonding bricks, blocks, stones, and other masonry materials.







The market includes a variety of formulations, such as standard, waterproof, and polymer-modified mortars, each catering to different construction needs. Ready-mix mortars provide several advantages including faster application times, reduced waste, and minimized labor costs, making them increasingly popular among builders and contractors.

The demand for ready-mix mortar is driven by the construction boom in emerging economies, urbanization, and infrastructure development, along with the trend towards prefabricated and eco-friendly construction practices. Additionally, the increasing use of ready-mix mortars in sustainable building projects and green construction practices is expected to fuel market growth. Government regulations promoting efficient and safe construction practices further contribute to the market's expansion.

Shift towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions



One of the prominent market trends in the Ready-Mix Mortar Market is the increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly building materials. As global environmental concerns grow, there is a rising demand for construction solutions that minimize their ecological footprint. Ready-mix mortar manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing products that incorporate recycled materials, such as fly ash, blast furnace slag, and waste glass, which reduce the consumption of natural resources and decrease the carbon footprint associated with traditional mortar production.



Additionally, the use of additives like polymers and fibers enhances the durability and performance of these mortars while ensuring reduced environmental impact. This shift towards green building practices is not only driven by regulatory requirements but also by growing consumer awareness and preference for environmentally responsible products, making sustainable ready-mix mortars an attractive choice for builders and contractors. As a result, companies in the ready-mix mortar market are investing in research and development to innovate and introduce eco-friendly mortar formulations that comply with green building standards and certifications.



Adoption of Advanced Technology and Automation



The Ready-Mix Mortar Market is witnessing a trend towards the adoption of advanced technology and automation in production processes. The integration of automated mixing systems, computer-controlled batching, and quality monitoring technologies has significantly enhanced the efficiency, consistency, and precision of mortar production. This not only reduces material wastage but also ensures the uniformity of the final product, which is critical for meeting construction standards.



Moreover, advancements in digital tools such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) are enabling better project planning, logistics, and delivery of ready-mix mortars, further optimizing supply chain management. The use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors for real-time monitoring of mixing and curing processes also helps in achieving higher quality control. These technological advancements are making ready-mix mortars more accessible and cost-effective, thereby driving their adoption in both residential and commercial construction projects. The number of industrial robots worldwide has increased significantly, with over 3 million robots in operation as of 2023.



Segmental Insights

Type Insights



The Structural Mortar segment held the largest Market share in 2024. The Ready-Mix Mortar Market, specifically in the Structural Mortar segment, is driven by several key factors that are shaping its growth trajectory. The increasing demand for sustainable and efficient construction solutions is a primary driver, as ready-mix mortar offers a more controlled and eco-friendly alternative to traditional site-mixed mortar. These products are manufactured with precise formulations that ensure consistent quality and performance, reducing material wastage and enhancing durability in construction projects. The rise of smart cities and urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, is another significant driver.



As countries invest in modern infrastructure and housing, the demand for reliable construction materials like ready-mix mortar increases. Additionally, government initiatives promoting energy-efficient and sustainable construction practices are boosting the adoption of ready-mix mortar, which aligns with these objectives. The structural mortar segment benefits from these trends as it is extensively used in applications such as masonry, plastering, and stucco, where durability and performance are crucial. The convenience and efficiency of ready-mix mortar also contribute to its growing popularity, especially in large-scale projects where consistent quality and speed are essential.



Moreover, advancements in formulation technology and the integration of additives to enhance performance in extreme weather conditions are expanding the applications of ready-mix mortar in the structural segment. This not only addresses the challenges posed by climate change but also meets the demand for resilient construction materials. The shift towards prefabrication and modular construction further supports the growth of the ready-mix mortar market, as these methods require standardized and high-quality materials. Overall, the structural mortar segment within the ready-mix mortar market is poised for substantial growth driven by urbanization, industrialization, government policies, and advancements in material technology.



Regional Insights



North America region held the largest market share in 2024. The Ready-Mix Mortar Market in North America is driven by several key factors, including increased construction activities, a growing demand for high-quality building materials, and technological advancements in mortar formulations. The region has experienced a steady rise in construction projects, both residential and commercial, as urbanization continues to expand and older infrastructure requires upgrading. This growth in construction activities fuels the demand for efficient and consistent mortar solutions, making ready-mix mortars a preferred choice due to their ease of use, reduced labor costs, and consistent quality.



Technological advancements in mortar formulations, such as improved workability, enhanced adhesion, and reduced setting time, further contribute to the market's expansion. The adoption of green building practices and sustainability initiatives also drives demand for eco-friendly ready-mix mortars that meet stringent environmental regulations. Additionally, stringent building codes and safety standards in the region necessitate the use of high-performance mortars that can withstand harsh weather conditions and provide long-term durability.



These factors, combined with increased investments in infrastructure development and renovation projects, create a favorable environment for the growth of the ready-mix mortar market in North America. Moreover, the region's well-established construction industry and the presence of key players contribute to the market's stability and growth prospects. Government incentives and initiatives aimed at promoting energy-efficient and sustainable building materials further enhance the attractiveness of ready-mix mortars in the North American market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $819.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $999.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Ramco Cements Limited

ACC Limited

Heidelberg Materials AG

Sika AG

Cemex

Tremco CPG

Saint-Gobain Group

LATICRETE International

Ready-Mix Mortar Market, By Type:

Structural Mortar

Masonry Mortar

Grout

Others

Ready-Mix Mortar Market, By End-User:

New Construction

Renovation

Repair

Ready-Mix Mortar Market, By Strength:

Low Strength

Medium Strength

High Strength

Ready-Mix Mortar Market, By Chemical Properties:

Standard Mortar

Polymer Modified Mortar

Water Repellent Mortar

Acid Resistant Mortar

Ready-Mix Mortar Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

