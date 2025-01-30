Wellness Apps Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Mindscape, Calm, Headspace, Google, Appster, Under Armour, Kayla Itsines, Apple, Sleepace, and Withings

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Apps Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Platform, By Device, By Subscription, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wellness Apps Market Growth & Trends



The global wellness apps market size is expected to reach USD 26.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2030

According to the 2023 NIH report, nearly one in three Americans utilize a wearable device, such as a smartwatch or band, to monitor their health and fitness. Moreover, the International Data Corporation (IDC) has reported that in the third quarter of 2023, worldwide shipments of wearable devices increased by 2.6% compared to the previous year, setting a new third-quarter record with a total of 148.4 million units. Thus, increasing usage of wearable devices is supplementing market growth.







There has been a significant surge in investments dedicated to supporting mobile wellness apps and digital health. This increased interest is fueled by advancements in technology, increased smartphone adoption, and a recognition of the transformative potential these innovations hold for healthcare. Governments, tech companies, and healthcare organizations are actively investing in wellness apps and digital health startups, creating a helpful regulatory environment and promoting the development of solutions ranging from telehealth to wearable devices.

In June 2024, Zing Coach, a health tech startup, disclosed that it had secured a Series A funding round of USD 10 million through equity and debt financing. The funding was led by Triple Point Capital and Zubr Capital. Zing Coach is known for its AI-powered fitness app, which aims to combat the rising rates of physical inactivity.



The major players operating in the market are adopting strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers with a major focus on enhancing product formation and reach. In addition, the players are securing funding from government and non-government bodies to develop advanced applications. For instance, in March 2024, Polar Electro partnered with Calm, a leading sleep, meditation, and relaxation application with over 150 million downloads.

This alliance emphasizes the critical role of mental well-being in achieving superior sports performance and maintaining general health. It grants Polar users access to Calm's comprehensive content, encompassing meditation, mindfulness, and sleep resources. In addition, as a benefit of this collaboration, Polar customers are entitled to a complimentary 3-month subscription to Calm, encouraging them to focus on their mental health to improve their overall well-being.



In addition, increasing prevalence of obesity is one of the major factors driving the adoption of wellness apps. Data from the CDC indicates that in 2022, 22 states had a prevalence of adult obesity at or above 35%, compared to 19 states in 2021. Moreover, according to the 2022 WHO report, approximately 16% of adults aged 18 and above worldwide were classified as obese. According to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, it is projected that by 2030, 1 billion individuals worldwide will have obesity, with 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men being affected. Increase in awareness and concern about obesity has led to the adoption of various measures for reducing weight, enabling greater use of wellness apps by individuals to track their health goals.



Wellness Apps Market Report Highlights

Based on type, in 2024, the exercise and weight loss apps segment dominated the wellness apps market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.9%. The exercise & weight loss apps segment growth can be driven by the increasing obesity rates & related health issues and the growing awareness of health concerns.

Based on device, the smartphones segment held the largest revenue share of 60.3% in 2024. Growth in the segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones globally.

Based on platform, the iOS segment held the largest revenue share of 50.3% in 2024. The high adoption of iOS devices is one of the major factors propelling growth and is expected to continue to boost the segment over the forecast period.

Based on subscription, the paid (in app purchase) segment held the largest revenue share of 66.6% in 2024. increasing consumer willingness to invest in personalized wellness experiences is driving segmental growth.

North America wellness apps market dominated in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.3%. Numerous factors, such as growth in coverage networks, rapid usage of smartphones, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in geriatric population, are expected to drive the adoption of fitness apps in North America.

Wellness Apps Competitive Landscape

Mindscape

Calm

Headspace Inc.

Google

Appster

Under Armour, Inc.

Kayla Itsines

Apple Inc.

Sleepace

Withings

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.27 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.19 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Wellness Apps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Wellness Apps: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Technology Timeline Analysis

3.5. Case Study and End-Use Case Examples



Chapter 4. Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Wellness Apps Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Exercise and weight loss apps

4.6. Diet and nutrition apps

4.7. Meditation management

4.8. Stress management



Chapter 5. Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Platform, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Platform Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Wellness Apps Market, by Platform, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Android

5.6. iOS

5.7. Web based



Chapter 6. Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Device, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Device Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Wellness Apps Market, by Device, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Smartphones

6.6. Tablets

6.7. Wearable devices



Chapter 7. Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Subscription, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. Subscription Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Wellness Apps Market, by Subscription, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Paid

7.6. Free



Chapter 8. Region, By Type, By Platform, By Device, By Subscription, 2018- 2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Wellness Apps Market Share by Region, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Financial performance

9.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic initiatives

