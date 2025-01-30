Avista Foundation Announces Competitive Grants Year-End Total and Fourth Quarter Awards

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its fourth quarter of 2024, the Avista Foundation awarded $54,650 to 21 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska to support environmental initiatives, as well as arts and culture efforts.

The competitive grant program awarded a total of $563,285 to 125 non-profit organizations within Avista’s service area in 2024. This funding is part of the Avista Foundation’s broader philanthropic efforts, which also include employee giving programs and other initiatives dedicated to community support.

“These organizations create a meaningful impact across our communities, fostering a sustainable and vibrant future for everyone. The Avista Foundation is honored to amplify their efforts,” said Heather Rosentrater, President and CEO of Avista.

The fourth-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

  • Supporting Feast Collective’s efforts to provide culturally relevant music and visual arts experiences at Feast World Kitchen in Spokane, Wash.
  • Helping the Klamath Watershed Partnership restore and enhance wetlands along the shores of Lake Ewauna, providing new educational and recreational opportunities for the Klamath Falls, Ore. community and visitors.
  • Enabling Carrousel Players of the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre to produce professional music theatre in North Idaho, elevating careers and providing entertainment for all ages.

The full list of fourth-quarter awards includes the following:

NameStateAward
APOD Productions Inc.Idaho$1,000
CDA Youth Orchestra, DBA North Idaho Youth SymphonyIdaho$500
Community Band of the PalouseWashington$2,000
Feast CollectiveWashington$4,000
Friends of Scotchman Peaks WildernessIdaho$1,200
Golden House TheaterWashington$2,950
Historic Jacksonville, Inc.Oregon$1,500
Holocaust Center for HumanityWashington$2,000
Idaho Trails AssociationIdaho$1,000
Juneau Jazz & ClassicsAlaska$2,000
Klamath Watershed PartnershipOregon$5,000
National Forest FoundationAlaska$7,500
Priest Community Forest ConnectionIdaho$3,500
Pilgrim Baptist ChurchWashington$1,500
Stage Left Theater AssociationWashington$3,500
Spokane Audubon SocietyWashington$1,000
Spokane Valley Summer TheatreWashington$1,000
Spokane Youth SymphonyWashington$2,500
Terrain ProgramsWashington$7,500
The Carrousel Players of the Coeur d'Alene Summer TheatreIdaho$3,000
Washington Idaho SymphonyWashington$500


The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Health and human service proposals are due by February 1, 2025. Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

