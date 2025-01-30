Avista Foundation Announces Competitive Grants Year-End Total and Fourth Quarter Awards

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its fourth quarter of 2024, the Avista Foundation awarded $54,650 to 21 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska to support environmental initiatives, as well as arts and culture efforts.

The competitive grant program awarded a total of $563,285 to 125 non-profit organizations within Avista’s service area in 2024. This funding is part of the Avista Foundation’s broader philanthropic efforts, which also include employee giving programs and other initiatives dedicated to community support.

“These organizations create a meaningful impact across our communities, fostering a sustainable and vibrant future for everyone. The Avista Foundation is honored to amplify their efforts,” said Heather Rosentrater, President and CEO of Avista.

The fourth-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

Supporting Feast Collective’s efforts to provide culturally relevant music and visual arts experiences at Feast World Kitchen in Spokane, Wash.

efforts to provide culturally relevant music and visual arts experiences at Feast World Kitchen in Spokane, Wash. Helping the Klamath Watershed Partnership restore and enhance wetlands along the shores of Lake Ewauna, providing new educational and recreational opportunities for the Klamath Falls, Ore. community and visitors.

restore and enhance wetlands along the shores of Lake Ewauna, providing new educational and recreational opportunities for the Klamath Falls, Ore. community and visitors. Enabling Carrousel Players of the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre to produce professional music theatre in North Idaho, elevating careers and providing entertainment for all ages.



The full list of fourth-quarter awards includes the following:

Name State Award APOD Productions Inc. Idaho $ 1,000 CDA Youth Orchestra, DBA North Idaho Youth Symphony Idaho $ 500 Community Band of the Palouse Washington $ 2,000 Feast Collective Washington $ 4,000 Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Idaho $ 1,200 Golden House Theater Washington $ 2,950 Historic Jacksonville, Inc. Oregon $ 1,500 Holocaust Center for Humanity Washington $ 2,000 Idaho Trails Association Idaho $ 1,000 Juneau Jazz & Classics Alaska $ 2,000 Klamath Watershed Partnership Oregon $ 5,000 National Forest Foundation Alaska $ 7,500 Priest Community Forest Connection Idaho $ 3,500 Pilgrim Baptist Church Washington $ 1,500 Stage Left Theater Association Washington $ 3,500 Spokane Audubon Society Washington $ 1,000 Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Washington $ 1,000 Spokane Youth Symphony Washington $ 2,500 Terrain Programs Washington $ 7,500 The Carrousel Players of the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre Idaho $ 3,000 Washington Idaho Symphony Washington $ 500



The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Health and human service proposals are due by February 1, 2025. Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

