You Have Options: Maine Virtual Academy Enrollment Open for 2025-26 school year

Augusta, Maine, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a full-time, tuition-free online school for students in grades 7-12 statewide is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 academic school year. MEVA creates a flexible learning environment where students excel academically while pursuing their unique passions and interests.

With hands-on learning, tailored support, and high-quality curriculum taught by state-licensed educators trained in the art of teaching online, Maine Virtual Academy is dedicated to student success. Providing public school education virtually through the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA’s live class sessions and dynamic platform keep students connected and their minds active. This innovative approach ensures students receive guidance and support, whether they seek advanced courses, a safe learning environment, or the flexibility to balance academics with extracurricular activities or lifestyle needs.

“At Maine Virtual Academy, our mission is to empower students to reach their full potential through student-centered teaching and support, said Dr. Melinda Browne, Head of School of MEVA. “We are excited to welcome new students and families for the upcoming school year and continue to foster a community of learners prepared to achieve their dreams.”

Enrollment at MEVA is open to students throughout Maine. With access to MEVA’s online platform, students can learn anytime, anywhere there is an internet connection, providing education that is accessible and adaptable.

To learn more about MEVA and to apply for the 2025-2026 school year, visit meva.k12.com.

