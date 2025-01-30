ASUS Named One of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for the 10th Time in 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced it has been listed among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2025, marking the 10th time the company has earned this prestigious accolade. ASUS was recognized for its use of corporate assets, social responsibility, and long-term investment — core values that drive the company’s global competitiveness and have established it as an industry leader.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fortune for the tenth time,” said Jonney Shih, Chairman of ASUS. “This achievement reaffirms the success of our Design Thinking approach, which prioritizes customer satisfaction as the key to driving sustainable growth. At the heart of this success is our unwavering commitment to a culture of radical truth and transparency, which empowers our teams to innovate, overcome challenges, and fully embrace revolutionary technologies like AI.”

The World’s Most Admired Companies list is one of the most comprehensive rankings of corporate reputations compiled annually by Fortune magazine with Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. The consistent placement of ASUS on this list reflects its unwavering commitment to technological advancement and its ability to deliver products and services that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

ASUS has long been a leader in the tech industry, known for its relentless pursuit of user-centricity and innovation in areas like AI, gaming, and sustainability. ASUS continues to push the boundaries of innovation, as demonstrated by the launch of the new sub-1kg Zenbook A14 in Canada today. This commitment to cutting-edge technology is also reflected in its latest lineup of groundbreaking devices, including the Zenbook DUO, ROG Strix SCAR 18, and ROG Flow Z13—along with many more innovations unveiled at CES 2025. By consistently delivering industry-leading advancements, ASUS reinforces its position as a global technology pioneer.

