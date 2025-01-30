YourUpdate TV Speaks with Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau About the Wonders of Visiting the Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods of Fort Myers

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine this: You’re sitting at home, staring at your cluttered desk, your inbox is overflowing, and the winter blues are setting in. But then... your mind drifts to a better place. A place where white sand kisses your toes, where the waves whisper calm secrets, and where adventure is as boundless as the horizon.

That’s Fort Myers and its islands, beaches, and neighborhoods.

Fort Myers isn’t just a destination; it’s a mood—a coastal escape that balances sun-drenched serenity with vibrant inland experiences. Whether it’s kayaking through mangroves, searching for seashells on the beach, cycling along scenic trails, or enjoying fresh-caught seafood while watching the sun dip below the Gulf, Fort Myers has something for every traveler.

The Southwest Florida destination is home to 50 miles of beaches, more than 100 islands and hundreds of species of seashells. Sanibel Island is known as the Seashell Capital of the World because of its unique geographic orientation that brings countless seashells in pristine condition to its white-sand beaches. The Fort Myers area is easily accessible thanks to more than 70 direct flights into Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) from domestic and international locations and major airports including ATL, ORD, LGA, BOS, MSP and more

Fort Myers is the perfect destination for those planning their next vacation where visitors can enjoy everything from relaxing on the beach and exploring barrier islands like Sanibel Island , Captiva Island and Boca Grande by boat to getting to know Southwest Florida’s diverse wildlife at places like J.N. “Ding” Darling Wildlife Refuge and the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve .

For travelers visiting in March, consider visiting during the Sanibel Shell Festival from March 7-9 at the Community House on Sanibel Island where visitors will find a mix of shells and shell art, crafts and local art vendors, shell artistic displays with a People’s Choice Award, live mollusk tanks and more.

For more information, visit visitfortmyers.com

About Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area includes Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero, Cape Coral, Pine Island, Boca Grande & Outer islands, North Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres.

