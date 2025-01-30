Billor Secures a $330 Million Credit Line and Equity Investment from Leste Group to Accelerate Expansion

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, committed to empowering truck drivers to achieve the American Dream through entrepreneurship, today announced that Leste Group, a global alternative investment manager, has established a $330 million credit facility. Under this facility, Leste will acquire truck leases from Billor until 2027. As the lead investor, Leste will also make an equity investment in Billor, followed by GHT4. The credit facility and the equity investment will enable Billor to expand its ecosystem to 5,000 trucks and pursue an IPO by 2028.





Billor’s unique model has been a boon to business, with the company already profitable since its first year in 2023. Now, with new investments, Billor plans to enhance the proprietary technology in its transportation management platform and its platform for managing driver payment. It will also build out the technology underpinning the Billor CoPilot. Introduced in June 2024, the Billor CoPilot is an AI-driven app that empowers drivers to maximize their earnings, stay compliant with rules and regulations, and collect all the documents required so they get paid faster. Additionally, the investment will be used to open delivery centers across the country, where partner drivers can pick up their lease-to-own trucks. This month, Billor will open a delivery center in Houston; additional centers are planned for other states across the country in the coming months.

“By ‘democratizing’ trucking, Billor benefits not only the industry and the economy, but also the drivers themselves,” said Fabricio Bossle, partner, Private Equity, Leste Group. “We look forward to playing a role in helping Billor build out its driver-centric model with an investment that makes a significant difference for the company going forward.”

Inspired by the U.S. Bill of Rights, Billor was founded on its own three amendments: first, that every truck driver should have the right to own their own truck; second, that every driver should have the right to achieve financial independence; and third, that every driver should have the right to spend more time with their family. To this end, Billor combines technology, logistics and financial support so Billor partner drivers are put on a path to achieve these goals, and ultimately, the American Dream.

“When I joined Billor last April, one of my mandates was to find and sign institutional investors to bring Billor to its next stage of growth,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO, Billor. “Leste is the right partner to help us to that point — essentially providing the last piece of the plan to bring Billor to a public listing in the next few years.”

“It’s been exciting to watch Billor grow so quickly. In 2025, the company is set to achieve sixfold revenue growth, surpassing $200M while being profitable and generating cashflow, thanks to an innovative business model now in its third iteration,” said Jardel Rocha, founder and chairman of Billor. “The first iteration of this model was implemented with Versi, a company focused on the real estate industry in Brazil, followed by CredPago, a company specializing in landlord insurance, which was successfully acquired by Loft. CredPago remains the largest real estate tech M&A transaction in Latin America to date. We anticipate even greater success with Billor, as we are scaling a business in a trillion-dollar industry that forms the backbone of the American economy.”

“Leste’s investment in Billor continues our private equity strategy of investing in companies with a high potential to IPO in the next two to three years U.S.,” said Eduardo Karrer, Partner, Private Equity at Leste Group. “As the founder of CredPago, which was recently sold for more than $600 million, as well as other successful Brazilian fintech businesses like Versi, the team at Billor is the perfect partner for Leste.”

“Partnering with Billor is deeply rewarding. Its innovative approach—integrating technology, logistics, and financial inclusion—empowers drivers and strengthens the economy. At GHT4, we support ventures that create lasting value, and our collaboration with Billor reaffirms our commitment to driving progress, autonomy, and social transformation,” said Laércio Cosentino, founding partner of Grupo GHT4 and founder of TOTVS, Latin America's largest technology company.





About Leste Group

Founded in 2014, Leste Group is a global independent alternative investment manager guided by core values of respect, creativity, and teamwork. The firm offers investors a diverse range of strategies across real estate, credit, private equity, and special situations. Leste Group's investment teams leverage institutional-grade processes, a nimble, entrepreneurial approach, capital markets expertise, and exclusive networks to source unique opportunities and drive risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit leste.com.

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” introduces innovative and scalable solutions to the one-trillion-dollar and highly fragmented trucking industry, empowering drivers to achieve the American Dream through entrepreneurship. Operating as both a freight and fintech platform, Billor enables drivers to become owner-operators. With Billor, drivers can focus on what matters most — ensuring the safety and efficiency of freight delivery. Meanwhile, the platform simplifies the complexities of logistics and finance, managing all other operational and financial needs.

For more information, please visit billor.us.

About GHT4

Grupo GHT4 is a multi-family office focused on wealth preservation, sustainable business expansion, investment management, and family advisory. Rooted in governance, security, and sustainability, GHT4 embodies the balance between asset growth and family organization. Inspired by the hormones that drive human growth, its mission is continuous evolution through new business opportunities. With investments in around 15 companies, its key startups include Biosolvit, B.O.B, Brain4Care, Inovalli Jardins, Mendelics, Shipay, and Stocci.

Contact Information

ir@billor.us

Phone number: +1 (689) 400-8960

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f30cf5a3-aa5e-4f8b-876e-08d436669f0c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f276bde-21be-453d-9ace-e6b820e876af