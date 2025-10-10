Billor Strengthens East Coast Operations with New Delivery Center in Kenly, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, a Technology Ecosystem combining Freight and Technology for Truck Drivers, Freight Brokers, and Autonomous Trucks, proudly announces the inauguration of its newest Delivery Center in Kenly, North Carolina. This milestone marks another step in Billor’s national expansion strategy and a major investment in strengthening its operational infrastructure across the East Coast.





Billor new Delivery Center in Kenly, NC

Strategically located along Interstate 95, one of the busiest freight corridors in the United States, the Kenly Delivery Center enhances Billor’s ability to serve drivers operating between the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest. The new facility expands delivery capacity, enabling greater efficiency, improved coordination, and faster execution of logistics operations.

To celebrate this important achievement, Billor’s Board of Directors gathered in Kenly yesterday for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the beginning of operations at the new center. The event highlighted the company’s commitment to building closer relationships with drivers and solidifying its presence along one of the most vital transportation routes in the country.





Billor’s Board of Directors and team celebrate the opening of the new Delivery Center in Kenly, NC.

“The opening of our Kenly Delivery Center is not just about adding a new location, it’s about strengthening our presence where it matters most, along one of the busiest freight corridors in the country. With this facility, we’re able to deliver faster, provide more efficient support for Truck Drivers and Freight Brokers, and create the structure they need to succeed. It marks another important step in building Billor’s national network,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor.

The Kenly facility will operate as a regional hub, supporting faster deliveries, real-time assistance, and expanded touchpoints for driver engagement. It also strengthens Billor’s ability to scale its operations as the company continues to grow its fleet and expand into new markets.

Beyond its operational impact, Kenly carries strong symbolic value within the trucking industry. Known as one of the most driver-friendly stops in the country, the town is an essential meeting point for professional drivers. With a permanent base here, Billor reinforces its mission to not only move freight but also to move people forward.





Billor leadership team during the official inauguration event in Kenly, North Carolina

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” is reshaping the highly fragmented, one-trillion-dollar trucking industry through a scalable and innovative Technology Ecosystem built for Truck Drivers, Freight Brokers, and Autonomous Trucks. The company is on track to close 2025 with 700 trucks in its fleet and reach 2,000 trucks by the end of 2026.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact us at ir@billor.us.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8409dc25-d39d-455a-8a22-0e95477e35a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c8eba6e-b816-4a5d-8fe5-b00347e67406

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29c41963-3c92-4efb-b4d8-888ab8701861