Waldencast plc Announces Upcoming Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, announced upcoming earnings release, conference call and webcast information for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and first, second, and third quarters of fiscal year 2025. The webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations page on the company's website at https://ir.waldencast.com/ approximately 2 weeks prior to the events.

For the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, the Company plans to issue a press release detailing its financial performance after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, March 18th, 2025. The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call and webcast including a slide presentation to discuss its results, strategy and outlook on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at 8:30am ET.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company plans to issue a press release detailing its financial performance after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025. The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call and webcast including a slide presentation to discuss its results, strategy and outlook on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 at 8:30am ET.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company plans to issue a press release detailing its financial performance after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, August 18th, 2025. The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call and webcast including a slide presentation to discuss its results, strategy and outlook on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025 at 8:30am ET.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company plans to issue a press release detailing its financial performance after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025. The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call and webcast including a slide presentation to discuss its results, strategy and outlook on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025 at 8:30am ET.

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

