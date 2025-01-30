Tannenbaum Capital Group Bolsters SUNS Investment Team with Appointment of Alfred Trivilino

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SUNS) today announced the appointment of Alfred Trivilino as Managing Director on the Tannenbaum Capital Group | Real Estate platform. In his new role, Mr. Trivilino will play a key role in sourcing, underwriting and structuring deals with attractive risk adjusted returns for the SUNS portfolio, enabling the Company to remain at the forefront of innovation and excellence in commercial real estate credit.

With over three decades of experience in real estate credit and private equity, Mr. Trivilino brings a proven track record of success in executing complex transactions and developing scalable investment strategies. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Real Estate Finance at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), where he was responsible for overseeing the implementation and expansion of the U.S. commercial real estate financing strategy. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Related Fund Management, Gramercy Capital, BayNorth Capital, and Apollo Real Estate Advisors.

“Alfred’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a world-class investment team,” said Brian Sedrish, CEO at SUNS, adding, “His wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform and invest in deals to generate strong outcomes for our clients and stakeholders. Having worked with Alfred in the past, I am delighted to welcome him to the team and know he will be a great addition.”

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects in the Southern United States. We focus on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About Tannenbaum Capital Group | Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust, Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets in primary and secondary metropolitan areas of the Southern U.S.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained therein. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current intent, belief, expectations and views of future events of the Company. The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results or performance, and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intends,” “project,” “could,” “would,” “will,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Specifically, this press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s originations and portfolio returns. The information and statements contained herein are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors related to market conditions, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned to review the information described under the “Risk Factors” described in the Company’s filings with the SEC and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company has based the forward-looking statements included in this press release on information available to it on the date of this presentation, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

