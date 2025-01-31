Inbank Financial Calendar for 2025

AS Inbank has approved the company's Financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year, according to which Inbank plans to disclose information and hold the Annual General Meeting of shareholders as follows:



25.02.2025 Q4 and 2024 full year Unaudited Interim Report

05.03.2025 2024 Audited Annual Report

31.03.2025 Annual General Meeting

06.05.2025 Q1 Interim Report

05.08.2025 Q2 Interim Report

05.11.2025 Q3 Interim Report



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 881,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee