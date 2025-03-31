Inbank appoints Erkki Raasuke as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Today, on 31 March 2025, the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank appointed Erkki Raasuke, an existing Supervisory Board Member, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for a three-year term, effective 1 April 2025.



Additionally, at the Annual General Meeting held today, Isabel Margaret Anne Faragalli and Sergei Anikin were elected to the Supervisory Board for a three-year term, effective 1 April 2025.

According to Jan Andresoo, the former Chairman of the Inbank Supervisory Board, the appointment of two new independent members and a new Chairman marks a significant step toward a more diverse and independently governed Supervisory Board, which is essential for Inbank’s journey to becoming a public company.

“With Erkki Raasuke leading our Supervisory Board, Inbank gains outstanding expertise in corporate governance, backed by decades of executive experience in banking. His strategic mindset and strong work ethic will be invaluable as we navigate the next phase of our development, and I look forward to working with him,” said Jan Andresoo.

“My professional collaboration with founders Priit and Jan dates back over 20 years. Ever since, I have admired their strategic acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and strong execution capabilities. Building on these qualities, they have successfully developed a dynamic and agile international business with a strong culture and a highly dedicated team. I am honored to be part of this team and contribute my knowledge and expertise in supporting its continued success. As Chairman, I will focus on steering a high-value, strategically engaged Supervisory Board while actively overseeing risk and audit matters to further strengthen Inbank’s governance and resilience,” said Erkki Raasuke.

Jan Andresoo will remain a Member of the Supervisory Board and take on a hands-on leadership role in shaping Inbank’s new products and channels strategy, supporting the company’s transition into a platform business ahead of its IPO journey.

“Inbank remains a founder-led company, with CEO Priit Põldoja and I actively engaged in building and steering the company toward future growth. My focus will be on ensuring that Inbank continues to innovate and deliver value to our merchant partners and customers,” said Jan Andresoo.

Isabel Faragalli and Sergei Anikin do not hold Inbank shares.

The Inbank Supervisory Board will consist of seven members, including Erkki Raasuke, Jan Andresoo, Roberto de Silvestri, Triinu Bucheton, Raino Paron, and the newly elected members Isabel Faragalli, and Sergei Anikin.

Erkki Raasuke is a seasoned financial executive, non-executive board member, and strategic advisor with extensive experience in banking and corporate governance. From 1994 to 2011, Erkki worked at Hansapank and later Swedbank, holding various senior leadership roles, including CFO and Chairman of the Board. Between 2012 and 2013, he advised the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, focusing on state-owned enterprise governance. He later served as Managing Director of LHV Group (2013-2016), CEO of Luminor Bank (2016–2020) and as CFO at Skeleton Technologies (2021–2024).

Currently, Erkki serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) and has been a Supervisory Board Member at Enefit Green since 2021. He joined the Inbank Supervisory Board in 2023.

Jan Andresoo co-founded Inbank in 2010 and served as its CEO until 2021, with a primary focus on product strategy. Since 2021, he has chaired Inbank’s Supervisory Board. In addition to his role at Inbank, Jan co-founded Paywerk, a cross-border BNPL e-commerce platform, in 2021, which was acquired by Swedbank in 2024. Between 2006 and 2010, he held various executive positions at Swedbank Leasing. He has also been actively involved in the launch and scale-up of Coop Finants, Veriff, and PSP Maksekeskus.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.