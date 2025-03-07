Changes in Inbank Articles of Association

AS Inbank has proposed the following amendments to the Inbank Articles of Association for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 31 March 2025:

6.3 The Supervisory Board has a right, within 3 (three) years as of the entry into force of the version of the articles of association, to increase the share capital by monetary contributions by EUR 76,000, i.e. to increase the share capital to the amount of EUR 1,227,966.30.

7.9 The Bank may be represented in transactions and legal operations by two members of the Management Board jointly. A person acting in the name of the Bank may not represent the Bank in concluding transactions or holding legal disputes with a third person with regard to whom the person acting in the name of the Bank or a person with an economic interest equivalent to that of such person has personal economic interests.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee