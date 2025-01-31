Honkarakenne Oyj – Stock exchange release – Changes in executive group

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 31 January 2025 at 9:00

HONKARAKENNE STREAMLINES ITS EXECUTIVE GROUP

Honkarakenne Oyj is streamlining management, its executive group, and its areas of responsibility to support the strategy for 2025–2028. The changes in the executive group took effect on January 1, 2025.

Juhani Saukko (M.Sc. in Economics, B.Sc. in Engineering) has been appointed as the Vice President – Operations Finland B2C and and a member of the executive group.

Saukko has worked at Honkarakenne in several different positions in two periods for more than 20 years. In recent years, he has been the Group's Product Pricing and Quotation Calculation Manager and Sales Manager for the Finland B2C.

Additionally, Honkarakenne is clarifying the roles within the executive group regarding other business and support functions.

In addition to the CEO role, CEO Marko Saarelainen’s executive group responsibility includes export business, personnel and marketing.

Petri Perttula, who previously served as Vice President – Operations Finland, will take on a new role in charge as Vice President – Operations Global B2B. Honka Frame –business and planning functions have also been included in Perttula's executive group responsibility.

In addition to product development and product management, Vice President - Product Eino Hekali will be responsible for production, procurement and Design and collection development in the future. In addition to the economy, CFO Maarit Jylhä's executive group responsibility includes ICT digital services and service development.

Production director Juha-Matti Hanhikoski and export director Maarit Taskinen will be left out of the executive group. Hanhikoski continues as production director and is responsible for production, logistics, quality systems, and occupational safety and security. Taskinen will continue as export director, responsible for exports and their resourcing and development.

”With a condensed executive group, we are looking for faster and more agile decision-making. Despite Finland's difficult market situation, we invest in sales growth not only in Finland, but especially in exports in both the B2C and B2B sectors.

I warmly welcome Juhani to Honkarakenne's executive group and at the same time I thank Juha-Matti and Maarit for their years of contribution to the executive group,” commented CEO Marko Saarelainen.

Honkarakenne’s executive group as of 1 January 2025:

Marko Saarelainen President and CEO

Eino Hekali Vice President – Product

Maarit Jylhä Vice President – Finance, CFO

Petri Perttula Vice President – Operations Global B2B

Juhani Saukko Vice President – Operations Finland B2C

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

