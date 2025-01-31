Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Please be informed, that on 30 January 2025 INVL Technology has transferred part of its shares – 18,568 units – to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, INVL Technology hereby announces the data on its issued shares as of 30 January 2025:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorized capital, EUR Portion of the authorized capital, % Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 12,008,423 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

