SNP Genotyping Research Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by Over $205 Billion by 2034 - Shift towards Whole-Genome Sequencing, Integration of AI and ML, Expansion of Population Genomics Initiatives

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snp Genotyping Market by Product, by Application, by Technology, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SNP genotyping market accounted for USD 31.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 238.25 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 20.14% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of developments in genotyping technologies, an increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders, growth in pharmacogenomics, regulatory support and initiatives, and clever alliances and collaborations.







Doctors can customize treatment regimens based on a patient's unique genetic composition thanks to SNP genotyping. This may result in less harmful treatments that are also more effective. SNP genotyping is used in pharmacogenomics to study how people react to certain drugs. It helps to create individualized medications and treatments. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Applied BiosystemsTM AxiomTM Microbiome Array in April 2023, a novel genotyping tool intended for the study of the human microbiome.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and high adoption rate of genomic technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about genetic testing, and expanding research and development activities in the region. For instance, Luminex announced the release of the highly multiplexed Verigene II Respiratory Flex Assay, a molecular diagnostic test for respiratory infections, in January 2023.



By product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for reagents and kits used in high-throughput genotyping processes. For instance, in January 2023, Illumina successfully acquired GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare organization that specializes in early cancer diagnosis. Additionally, the software and services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for advanced data analysis tools and comprehensive genotyping services.



By application, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the extensive use of SNP genotyping in drug development and personalized medicine. For instance, Agilent announced the release of the Agilent AriaMx Real-Time PCR System in December 2022, a new platform for precise gene expression analysis and SNP genotyping. Additionally, the diagnostics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for precision medicine and early disease detection.



By technology, the TaqMan SNP genotyping segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high accuracy, specificity, and widespread adoption of TaqMan assays in various genotyping applications. For instance, QIAGEN introduced the QIAseq FX Single Cell DNA Library Kit in November 2022 as a solution for SNP genotyping and single-cell DNA sequencing.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the extensive use of SNP genotyping in drug discovery and development processes. For instance, Bio-Rad announced in February 2023 that it was launching the Bio-Rad S3TM NGS Library Construction Kit to expand its SNP genotyping offering. Additionally, the diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for genetic testing and personalized medicine services.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $238.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Advancements in Genotyping Technologies

Rise in Genetic Diseases

Pharmacogenomics and Precision Medicine

Rising Research Investments

Restraints Analysis

High Cost of Genotyping

Regulatory Challenges

Ethical Concerns and Genetic Discrimination

Opportunities Analysis

Expansion in Emerging Markets

Integration with Healthcare Systems

Development of Novel Applications

Threats Analysis

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Intellectual Property Rights Issues

Public Perception and Acceptance

Trend Analysis

Shift towards Whole-Genome Sequencing

Integration of AI and Machine Learning

Expansion of Population Genomics Initiatives

Competitor Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Affymetrix Inc. (a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Luminex Corporation

Roche Diagnostics (a division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Applied Biosystems (a brand of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Takara Bio Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agena Bioscience Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Application, Technology, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

Market Environment Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

SWOT Analysis

SNP Genotyping Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Consumables

Instruments

Service

SNP Genotyping Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostics

Animal Livestock

Biotechnology

SNP Genotyping Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

TaqMan SNP Genotyping

Massarray SNP Genotyping

SNP GeneChip Micro Arrays

SNP Genotyping Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Diagnostic Centers

Agricultural Companies

SNP Genotyping Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9pbx7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment