Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry Outlook 2025-2030, Featuring Strategic Profiles of 36 Major Companies - Advapay, Alkami Technology, Bankable, Finastra, Mambu & More

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banking-as-a-Service - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Banking-as-a-Service was valued at US$29.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$74.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Banking-as-a-Service market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for embedded financial services, advancements in technology, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The increasing adoption of digital banking by consumers and businesses has created a fertile ground for BaaS providers to offer innovative, integrated solutions.



Consumer behavior, particularly the expectation for seamless, app-based financial services, is driving businesses across industries to integrate BaaS into their offerings. Technological innovations such as cloud computing, blockchain, and AI are further enhancing the scalability and efficiency of BaaS platforms. Additionally, regulatory developments aimed at fostering fintech innovation while ensuring consumer protection are accelerating the adoption of BaaS solutions globally. These factors collectively underscore the strong growth trajectory of the BaaS market, positioning it as a cornerstone of the future financial landscape.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Banking-as-a-Service market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component (Platform Component, Services Component); Product Type (Cloud-based Service, API-based Service); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); End-Use (Banks End-Use, NBFCs End-Use, Government End-Use, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Banking-as-a-Service Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$42.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.8%. The Banking-as-a-Service Services segment is also set to grow at 18.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.9% CAGR to reach $11.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Advapay, Adyen, Alkami Technology, Bankable, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Banking-as-a-Service Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Banking-as-a-Service market report include:

Advapay

Adyen

Alkami Technology

Bankable

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Finastra

Galileo Financial Technologies

Green Dot Corporation

Mambu B.V.

Marqeta, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Banking-as-a-Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Embedded Finance Solutions Spurs Growth in BaaS Market

Increasing Fintech Collaboration Strengthens Market Expansion Opportunities for BaaS Providers

Growing Adoption of API-Driven Banking Solutions Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Digital-Only Banks Fuels Demand for Scalable BaaS Platforms

Regulatory Initiatives Encouraging Open Banking Drive Adoption of BaaS Models

Increasing Use of White-Label Banking Solutions Strengthens Market Growth

Rising Consumer Expectations for Seamless Banking Experiences Drive BaaS Adoption

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Efficiency in BaaS Offerings

Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Banking Solutions Encourages BaaS Partnerships

Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Marketplaces Fuels Demand for BaaS Solutions

Focus on Financial Inclusion Drives BaaS Adoption in Underserved Markets

Increasing Number of Non-Banking Companies Offering Financial Services Strengthens BaaS Demand

Cloud-Native BaaS Platforms Gain Traction Due to Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness

Surge in Demand for Cross-Border Payment Solutions Fuels BaaS Market Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8jdbh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment