$49 Bn Healthcare Digital Payments Industry Forecast, 2025-2030: Expansion of Telehealth Services Fuels Demand for Seamless Digital Payment Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Digital Payments - Global Strategic Business Report"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Digital Payments was valued at US$17.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$49 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Healthcare Digital Payments market is driven by several factors directly related to technological innovations, changing consumer behaviors, and evolving healthcare delivery models. The increasing reliance on telemedicine and virtual healthcare services has necessitated seamless and secure payment solutions, driving demand for platforms that integrate with telehealth systems. Consumer preferences for convenient, flexible payment options, such as installment plans and subscription-based models, are reshaping the way healthcare services are financed.

Additionally, the widespread use of smartphones and mobile applications has made digital wallets and app-based payments a preferred choice for many patients. Healthcare providers are also adopting these solutions to reduce payment delays and streamline revenue cycles, ensuring financial stability in an era of rising costs. The emphasis on price transparency, driven by regulatory mandates and patient advocacy, has further bolstered the adoption of digital payment systems, enabling patients to compare costs and make informed choices. Emerging markets are witnessing a surge in demand due to government policies encouraging cashless transactions and investments in digital health infrastructure.

Together, these factors are propelling the healthcare digital payments market to unprecedented growth, transforming financial operations across the industry.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Healthcare Digital Payments market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Solution (Payment Processing Solution, Payment Gateway Solution, Application Program Interface Solution, Transaction Risk Management Solution, Payment Security & Fraud Management Solution, Other Solutions); Deployment (Cloud-based Deployment, On-Premise Deployment); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Medical Clinics End-Use, Pharmacies End-Use, Health Insurance Companies End-Use, Telemedicine & Remote Health Services End-Use, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Payment Processing Solution segment, which is expected to reach US$13.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.4%. The Payment Gateway Solution segment is also set to grow at 22.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.6% CAGR to reach $11.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ACI Worldwide, Inc., Bank of America, ClearGage LLC, Elavon, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Healthcare Digital Payments Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 27 companies featured in this Healthcare Digital Payments market report include:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Bank of America

ClearGage LLC

Elavon, Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

KeyCorp

OSP LABS

PaymentVision

REPAY

WAYSTAR Health

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 331 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Healthcare Digital Payments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Digital Payment Systems Drives Transformation in Healthcare Transactions

Expansion of Telehealth Services Fuels Demand for Seamless Digital Payment Solutions

Focus on Patient-Centric Care Enhances Growth in Healthcare Digital Payment Platforms

Integration of Mobile Payment Solutions Strengthens Adoption in Healthcare

Government Policies Promoting Cashless Transactions Propel Healthcare Digital Payment Growth

Increased Use of AI and Machine Learning Fuels Innovations in Payment Fraud Detection

Focus on Simplifying Billing Processes Drives Adoption of Digital Payment Systems in Healthcare

Rising Demand for Contactless Payment Solutions Boosts Growth in Healthcare

Advancements in Blockchain Technology Enhance Security in Digital Healthcare Payments

Focus on Value-Based Care Models Spurs Growth in Automated Payment Platforms

Integration with EHR and Patient Portals Expands Applications for Digital Payments in Healthcare

Rising Concerns Over Payment Data Privacy and Security Shape Market Dynamics

Growth of Subscription-Based Healthcare Plans Fuels Demand for Recurring Payment Solutions

Emergence of Cross-Border Healthcare Services Boosts Demand for Multi-Currency Payment Platforms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1np4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment